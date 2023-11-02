Eskom lost money more under André de Ruyter than any other CEO

Eskom’s net annual losses after tax during André de Ruyter’s tenure total R55.1 billion — R13.9 billion more than the power utility’s next-biggest “losers”, Phakamani Hadebe and Jabu Mabuza.

The state-owned power utility reported a net loss of R23.9 billion for the 2022/23 financial year (FY), which is the last financial year during which De Ruyter served as CEO.

The loss for the year ended 31 March 2023 is Eskom’s most significant annual loss to date.

“[We had a] net loss after tax being increased almost two-fold … despite a 9.61% increase in tariffs,” said Calib Cassim, acting CEO at Eskom.

This comes after the power utility reported a loss of R12.3 billion during the 2021/22 FY.

Martin Buys, acting chief financial officer at Eskom, said generation supply constraints resulting from poor plant performance and delays in commissioning new independent power producer capacity significantly contributed to the group’s poor financial performance.

He said the impact was two-fold, with Eskom forced to scale up the use of open-cycle gas turbines to supplement supply, resulting in higher emergency generation costs, and load-shedding negatively affecting sales volumes.

MyBroadband compared Eskom’s reported annual net losses after tax from 2007 until 2023 to determine under which CEO the state-owned power utility posted the best financial performance.

De Ruyter’s three-year stint at Eskom ran from January 2020 until February 2023. During that time, the power utility reported losses of R18.9 billion, R12.3 billion, and R23.9 billion for the 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 FYs, respectively.

The chart below compares total annual losses under Eskom’s various CEOs. We didn’t include every Eskom CEO for the period as some only served short months-long stints within a financial year.

If a notable CEO served with one of these short-term-serving CEOs, we summarised their losses together.

The next-biggest loser was Hadebe, who served as CEO from January 2018 until July 2019. During the 2019/2020 FY, he was replaced by Jabu Mabuza in August 2019.

Eskom reported losses of R20.7 billion under Hadebe alone and R20.5 billion during the 2019/20 FY.

The power utility’s most successful CEO regarding financial performance was Brian Dames.

Dames served from July 2010 until March 2014, and during his time at the helm, Eskom achieved accumulative profits of R40.8 billion.

This figure comprises profits of R8.3 billion in the 2010/11 FY, R13.2 billion in the 2011/12 FY, R12.2 billion in the 2012/13 FY, and R7.1 billion during the 2013/14 FY.

However, it should be noted that he didn’t serve the entirety of the 2010/11 FY, with Mpho Makwana serving the first three months.

Curiously, despite Eskom reporting a loss of R9.7 billion for the 2008/09 FY under Jacob Maroga — the first year after Eskom first implemented load-shedding — the power utility was generally profitable until Matshela Koko took the helm.

Koko served from December 2016 to May 2017, with Eskom reporting its first loss since 2008/09 of R888 million during Koko’s first year in charge. However, it should be noted that he only served for four months of the financial year.

He served only two months during the following financial year, for which Eskom reported a R2.3 billion loss.

A more detailed breakdown of Eskom’s reported profits and losses from 2007 to 2023 is provided in the table below. Losses are indicated in red, and profit in green.