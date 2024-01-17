Eskom ramping up load-shedding — Here is the timetable

Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 3 on Wednesday evening after losing four generating units in the last 48 hours.

This is required despite the utility returning 3,200MW of capacity to service over the past two days. The need to conduct planned maintenance was also contributing to the increased power cuts.

At the time of its statement on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom had 14,894MW of generating capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 8,336MW.

It is forecasting evening peak demand of 25,503MW for Wednesday.

In light of these factors, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.

Eskom said this rotation of stage 2 during the day-time hours and stage 3 in the evenings would be repeated until 05:00 on Saturday morning.

The power utility said it would provide another update on the schedule on Friday afternoon.

“Eskom power station general managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to return the units out of service, including the 606MW of generating capacity planned to be returned to service this evening,” Esko msaid.

Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand for Wednesday is 25 503MW.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule up to the early morning on Saturday, 20 January 2024.