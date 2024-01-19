New Eskom CEO ready to rumble

Eskom has announced that its new group CEO, Dan Marokane, will assume office on 1 March 2024.

In its announcement of Marokane’s appointment in early December 2023, Eskom said he would be joining the company no later than 31 March 2024.

Marokane, currently interim CEO of Tongaat Hulett, previously worked at Eskom but was suspended alongside three other senior executives following their ethical stand against state capture, fraud, and corruption.

Eskom board chairman Mteto Nyati said that company employees were excited to hear that Marokane would rejoin the company.

“They remember his hands-on leadership style that is needed right now,” said Nyati.

“The Board wishes him well as he steers Eskom in the right direction, leading its turnaround from the front.”

“We have confidence in his capabilities, as well as those of the leadership and staff of Eskom, to turn the organisation around,” Nyati said.

Nyati also thanked interim Eskom CEO Calbi Cassim for his leadership and bringing stability to the company.

“His dedication and commitment, as well as his efforts to keep management and staff focused and motivated, have not gone unnoticed,” Nyati said.

“Through his stewardship, Eskom managed to navigate through challenges and achieved significant milestones,” Nyati said.

Cassim will continue in his main role as Eskom chief financial officer after Marokane assumes office.