Eskom cuts load-shedding stages for the weekend

Eskom is implementing lower levels of load-shedding over the weekend due to improvements in generating capacity.

The power utility attributed the gains to the return to service of a generating unit and a reduction in partial load losses.

As a result, broken-down generating capacity was reduced to 13,792MW.

However, the capacity out of service for planned maintenance increased slightly to 8,484MW.

Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand for Friday is 24,966MW.

Instead of stage 3 load-shedding during the evenings and early morning, Eskom will stick to stage 2 load-shedding throughout Friday and Saturday (19 January and 20 January), as well as the early morning hours of Sunday (21 January).

At 05:00 on Sunday, it plans to reduce load-shedding to stage 1, lasting until 16:00.

Eskom said it would provide an update on the outlook for load-shedding thereafter on Sunday afternoon.

The utility is planning to have 2,150MW of generating capacity returned to service by Sunday evening.

Below is the timetable for load-shedding from Friday, 19 January 2024.