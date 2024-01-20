Eskom secretly cancelled load-shedding again

For the second time in a week, Eskom suspended load-shedding without notifying the public.

The power utility’s most-recently published schedule for the power cuts said that Eskom would continue implementing stage 2 until 05:00 on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

However, just after 05:00 on Saturday, 20 January 2024, load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush (ESP) sent out a notification alerting users that the power cuts had seemingly stopped.

“It appears that load-shedding was suspended in the night. We’re working on what’s what,” ESP said.

As of 07:00, the official Eskom load-shedding website also showed that the power utility was not implementing the power cuts.

The website was updated again to show that stage 2 load-shedding was in effect from 08:00.

MyBroadband asked an Eskom spokesperson for feedback on the latest suspension.

They confirmed that load-shedding was suspended at midnight [00:00 on Saturday] to “manage the low demand”.

This is the second time that Eskom has stopped implementing load-shedding without notice to the public via a statement or post on its social media channels.

It previously cancelled stage 2 load-shedding between 21:35 on Sunday, 14 January 2024, and 05:00 on Monday, 15 January 2024, after a sufficient recovery in generating capacity.

This was only confirmed to the media and the public six hours after ESP posted about it on Twitter/X. At that point, it had reimplemented load-shedding.