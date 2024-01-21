Good news for load-shedding

Eskom has suspended load-shedding until further notice.

In a statement at around 06:30 on Sunday, the power utility announced it had stopped the power cuts due to improved available generation capacity.

Eskom had initially planned to resume stage 1 load-shedding at 08:00 after stopping the power cuts at 23:23 on Saturday.

The latest suspension comes after the utility also added an unexpected break in load-shedding for eight hours on Saturday morning, without any initial notification to the public.

Eskom also decreased load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 around noon on Saturday.

This concurs with a recent trend over weekends wherein Eskom has gradually reduced and then suspended load-shedding at short notice.

Although Eskom said the latest suspension of load-shedding was “until further notice”, it also stated it would provide an update on the outlook for the week ahead on Sunday afternoon.