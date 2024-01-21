Eskom ending load-shedding break

Eskom will start implementing stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday evening after a 16-hour break from the rotational power cuts.

The announcement comes six hours after Eskom said it would suspend load-shedding “until further notice”.

The power utility said although its generation performance continued to improve, the “heightened” focus on planned maintenance and expected increase in electricity demand, necessitated the resumption of load-shedding.

Therefore, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Sunday until further notice.

The power utility expects 765MW of generation capacity to return to service on Sunday night, while the evening peak demand forecast is 24,383MW.

Eskom said it would communicate should any significant changes occur.

Before the latest suspension in load-shedding, Eskom also stopped the power cuts for the first eight hours on Saturday.

Update — Load-shedding break extended and power cuts lowered

Subsequent to the publication of this article, Eskom announced that the suspension of load-shedding would be extended until 18:00 on Sunday.

Thereafter, it will implement stage 1 load-shedding instead of stage 2, as communicated earlier.

This will last for four hours, after which Eskom will suspended load-shedding again until 05:00 on Monday.

It will then ramp up to stage 2 load-shedding until further notice.

The latest load-shedding schedule is summarised in the table below.