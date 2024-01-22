Load-shedding under André de Ruyter vs Calib Cassim and other Eskom CEOs

Data from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and EskomSePush has revealed that Eskom load-shedding in 2023, under acting CEO Calib Cassim, was much worse than during any other year and under any other CEO.

According to EskomSePush data, 19,794 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy had been shed between January and September 2023 — equivalent to approximately 2,500GWh per month.

That 19,794GWh figure was 222GWh higher than all load-shedding from 2007 to 2022 combined.

Cassim was acting CEO during the period. He was appointed in February 2024 following former CEO André de Ruyter’s immediate departure from the state-owned power utility after giving an explosive interview on E-tv’s My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen.

Eskom load-shedding statistics under De Ruyter were also bleak. However, rotational power cuts experienced during his time at the helm were far less intense than in 2023.

De Ruyter served as Eskom CEO from December 2019 to February 2022, and 15,848GWh was shed over the three years under his leadership, according to CSIR data.

Before that, Phakamani Hadebe was at the helm of the state-owned utility from May 2018 to May 2019, when Jabu Mabuza was appointed acting CEO.

Eskom shed 1,352GWh of energy in 2019 and just 192GWh in 2018.

South Africans experienced no load-shedding in the two years prior, during which the CEO position changed hands four times.

In 2015, 1,325GWh was shed under the leadership of Tshediso Matona and Brian Molefe from January to May and May to December, respectively.

Load-shedding was in effect during the year prior, following a long break from 2009 to 2013. Jacob Maroga held the CEO position for one of these years, with Brain Dames taking over in 2010.

Dames served as Eskom’s CEO during the first three months of 2014 before Collin Matjila took over.

While Maroga managed a year without load-shedding in 2009, the rotational power cuts were in effect for two years prior under his leadership.

Eskom shed 476GWh in 2008 and 176GWh in 2007.

New Eskom CEO in 2024

In a statement released on 8 December 2023, Eskom announced that Dan Marokane will be the state-owned company’s next CEO.

It will not be his first time working at Eskom. The utility said he is returning to the company after he and three other senior executives were suspended following a stand they took against fraud and corruption.

“He has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates,” said Eskom.

Marokane’s tenure at Eskom begins on 1 March 2024.

He holds an MBA and is also a qualified chemical engineer. He offers over 20 years of senior business leadership experience.

His most recent post was group executive at Tongaat Hullet — a position he had held since January 2018.

“Dan has experience in managing complex strategic, operational and commercial turnaround across the private and public sectors,” said Eskom board chairman Mteto Nyati.

“He also has in-depth knowledge of the Eskom environment. He leads from the front. He will hit the ground running. That is what Eskom and South Africa need right now.”

Marokane said he is looking forward to the challenge of what has been termed the most difficult job in South Africa.

“It is an honour to be chosen to lead Eskom at this critical juncture in its history,” he said.

The table below shows the amount of gigawatt-hours shed under different Eskom CEOs.