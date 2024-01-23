Eskom suspends load-shedding overnight

Eskom said it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00 on Tuesday owing to low anticipated electricity demand.

Stage 2 load-shedding resumed on Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until further notice, the power utility said.

Eskom has been able to suspend load-shedding at night or in the early morning hours several times in the past week.

Last Monday, it emerged that Eskom had suspended load-shedding on Sunday night without notifying the public.

A similar thing happened this past Saturday.

On Sunday, Eskom said that although its generation performance continued to improve, its heightened focus on planned maintenance and an expected increase in demand, necessitated the resumption of power cuts.

“Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” the utility stated.