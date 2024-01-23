Eskom reduces power cuts

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will drop to Stage 1 from 11:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday, 23 January 2024, with Stage 2 to follow in the evening.

The power utility attributed the opportunity to decrease load-shedding to low electricity demand and returning two units to service earlier than anticipated.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 11:00 today until 16:00. Thereafter, Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from 16:00 until further notice,” it said.

Eskom said it will closely monitor the system and communicate any significant changes to the public should they occur.

Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday, 23 January, following a five-hour break overnight.

The power utility has implemented frequent load-shedding breaks recently, often without notifying the public.

On Monday, 15 January 2024, Eskom revealed that it had briefly suspended load-shedding the night before into the early morning hours.

It said that the efforts of its power station general managers and their teams over the past weekend had improved the utility’s generation capacity.

“This, combined with the slightly lower-than-anticipated electricity demand, allowed load-shedding to be suspended at 21:35 on Sunday night until 05:00 on Monday,” Eskom said.

On Saturday, 20 January 2024, the load-shedding tracking app EskomSePush sent out a notification saying that Eskom had seemingly suspended rotational power cuts.

“It appears that load-shedding was suspended in the night. We’re working on what’s what,” ESP said.

Eskom confirmed to MyBroadband that load-shedding was suspended at midnight (00:00 on Saturday) to “manage the low demand”.