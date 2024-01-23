Eskom updates load-shedding schedule — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect until 05:00 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024, followed by Stage 1 until 16:00.

The power utility said the pattern of Stage 1 load-shedding during the day and Stage 2 overnight will be repeated until further notice.

“Stage 2 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday morning,” said Eskom.

“Thereafter, with the anticipated available capacity, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 followed by Stage 2 from 16:00 to 05:00 on Thursday.”

The utility said it would communicate any significant changes should they occur.

The announcement comes after Eskom reduced load-shedding to Stage 1 from 11:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday, 23 January.

The power utility said it was able to reduce load-shedding due to low electricity demand and the early return of two units to service.

It had previously planned to implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday, following a five-hour break overnight.

Eskom said it suspended load-shedding between midnight and 05:00 on Tuesday due to anticipated low energy demand.

The power utility has suspended load-shedding at night or in the early morning hours on several occasions in the past week, often doing so without notifying the public.

On Monday, 15 January, it was revealed that Eskom had suspended load-shedding on Sunday night without publishing a statement.

The same occurred on Saturday, 20 January, when Eskom suspended load-shedding at midnight (00:00 on Saturday) to “manage the low demand”.

The load-shedding schedule from Tuesday, 23 January 2024, until further notice is provided in the table below.