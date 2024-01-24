Eskom suspending load-shedding for 5 hours — Here is the new timetable

24 January 2024

Eskom has announced it will suspend load-shedding for five hours on Wednesday, 24 January 2024, due to sufficient available generation capacity.

Following the implementation of stage 1 in the morning, Eskom will cease the power cuts from 11:00 until 16:00.

Thereafter, it will ramp up to stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Thursday, 25 January 2024.

Stage 1 load-shedding will again be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Thursday.

Eskom said it would provide an update on the load-shedding schedule after that period on Thursday afternoon.

The table below summarises Eskom’s planned load-shedding implementation for Wednesday and Thursday.

Load-shedding from 24 January 2024
Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
24 January 2024 Wednesday 05:00-11:00 — Stage 1
11:00-16:00 — No load-shedding		 Stage 2
25 January 2024 Thursday Stage 1 TBC
Share your thoughts: Eskom suspending load-shedding for 5…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom suspending load-shedding for 5 hours — Here is the new timetable