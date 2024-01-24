Eskom suspending load-shedding for 5 hours — Here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced it will suspend load-shedding for five hours on Wednesday, 24 January 2024, due to sufficient available generation capacity.
Following the implementation of stage 1 in the morning, Eskom will cease the power cuts from 11:00 until 16:00.
Thereafter, it will ramp up to stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Thursday, 25 January 2024.
Stage 1 load-shedding will again be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Thursday.
Eskom said it would provide an update on the load-shedding schedule after that period on Thursday afternoon.
The table below summarises Eskom’s planned load-shedding implementation for Wednesday and Thursday.
|Load-shedding from 24 January 2024
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak (16:00–05:00)
|24 January 2024
|Wednesday
|05:00-11:00 — Stage 1
11:00-16:00 — No load-shedding
|Stage 2
|25 January 2024
|Thursday
|Stage 1
|TBC
