Eskom suspending load-shedding for 5 hours — Here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced it will suspend load-shedding for five hours on Wednesday, 24 January 2024, due to sufficient available generation capacity.

Following the implementation of stage 1 in the morning, Eskom will cease the power cuts from 11:00 until 16:00.

Thereafter, it will ramp up to stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Thursday, 25 January 2024.

Stage 1 load-shedding will again be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Thursday.

Eskom said it would provide an update on the load-shedding schedule after that period on Thursday afternoon.

The table below summarises Eskom’s planned load-shedding implementation for Wednesday and Thursday.