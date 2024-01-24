How to fix South Africa’s weak home solar tax breaks

Tax incentives for inverters and batteries on top of the current rebates for solar panels could significantly reduce load-shedding backup costs and encourage more households to help take the strain off Eskom’s grid.

The rebates on solar panels bought by households, as announced during finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Budget Speech, were met with a lukewarm response by energy experts.

The solar tax incentive provides a rebate of 25% of the price of a household’s solar panels, up to a maximum value of R15,000.

Shortly after their announcement, energy expert Chris Yelland described the incentives as “very timid and weak” and said they would likely be ineffective in reducing load-shedding.

The main issue critics have with the initiative is that it does not incentivise buying inverters or batteries, key components in backup power systems that can protect against load-shedding.

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) has also lamented the lack of incentives for battery storage in particular, urging government to consult with industry experts to fine-tune and improve the design of the incentives.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has also advocated for expanding the incentive to inverters and batteries.

When asked whether it was considering changing the incentive structure to include inverters and batteries, National Treasury told MyBroadband that all would be revealed in Godongwana’s next budget speech in February 2024.

The National Treasury has argued that adding qualifying inverters and batteries would not make sense as people with batteries don’t necessarily have solar power to add generating capacity.

This does not make for a good argument for several reasons.

Firstly, a solar installation requires an inverter to function, with or without a battery.

Secondly, Eskom’s generating fleet struggles most to meet demand during peak demand periods.

A house can have a large solar array to take strain off Eskom’s grid during the day, but if that is not paired with a battery, it will pull from the grid during the peak evening and morning periods.

Secondly, even homes without solar power could help reduce load-shedding by relying on their batteries during peak demand rather than on Eskom’s grid.

This can be achieved by implementing a time-of-use tariff structure that encourages less use of Eskom’s grid during peak periods and more in low-demand periods — including in the overnight and mid-day periods.

However, with no incentives for batteries, households might invest only in small batteries that don’t have sufficient capacity to fully serve their own needs during the peak periods.

Solar panel overkill required for maximum benefit

To get the full rebate with the current incentives, a household must spend at least R60,000 on solar panels.

That would be enough to buy 20 x 455W Mono Percium panels from Solar Advice, with a maximum output of 9.1kWp.

The problem with this is that the average household in South Africa would not need anywhere near that number of panels for a grid-tied system that can provide sufficient backup during load-shedding and reduce their electricity bills.

With an average consumption of 30kWh per day, as per Eskom’s data, a household would typically use about 1.25kWh per hour.

Over the longest load-shedding session of four hours, a backup battery would require 6.25kWh of useable capacity to carry a home through load-shedding.

With 9.1kWp of solar panels, that battery could be filled in less than an hour in the middle of the day, while the solar would still be sufficient to supply the household’s regular consumption.

Unless the household can feed electricity back to the grid, which most cannot do under current electricity regimes in most of South Africa’s municipalities, the additional production will go to waste.

Buying enough batteries to capitalise on that generation would push the system’s cost up by tens of thousands of rand.

Only households considering going entirely off-grid will need to install such a high number of solar panels.

Even if the maximum rebate of 25% up to the value of R15,000 remained the same, it would be much more attractive if this included expenditure on inverters and batteries.

You could configure a 5-panel system with sufficient capacity to significantly reduce a home’s reliance on the grid and batteries for storage during load-shedding or feeding into the grid in peak times for around R90,000 via Solar Advice, including installation.

However, the total cost of the panels would be just R14,437, which means the rebate would work out to R3,609, far from the maximum.

If you could get a rebate for the expenditure on the inverter and batteries, then the proposition becomes much more enticing.

Two Dyness 3.6kWh batteries will set you back R35,650, taking the total cost to R50,087.

A 5kW inverter like the LuxPowerTek adds a further R18,591, bringing the total cost to about R68,678.

With the deduction of R15,000, you will be paying R53,678 for the system, not including installation costs.

Under the current approach, where only the panels qualify for the rebate, the same system will cost R65,069 without installation.

If Treasury provided for the same 25% rebate on batteries and inverters up to R15,000, then the impact would be more substantial as the ceiling for the total package cost would not be R60,000.

For the batteries in our example, the rebate would be around R8,913, while the inverter would qualify for a R4,648 rebate.

Together with the R3,609 rebate for the five solar panels, the total rebate could be R17,170.

The table below compares the value of the rebates and total effective cost of the same system with the different tax incentive structures.