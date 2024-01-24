Eskom announces daily load-shedding breaks

Eskom has changed the load-shedding schedule again, announcing that it will suspend load-shedding between 10:00 and 16:00 on Thursday and Friday, 25 and 26 January 2024.

The power utility had previously planned to implement Stage 1 load-shedding from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by Stage 4 from 16:00 to 05:00 until further notice.

It said sustained generation performance and low electricity demand during the day means it can suspend load-shedding briefly during daylight hours.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 10:00, after which it will be suspended until 16:00,” said Eskom.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Friday.”

A similar pattern will be in effect from 05:00 on Friday. However, Eskom will implement Stage 1 load-shedding instead of Stage 2 from 16:00.

The power utility said it will monitor the system closely and communicate any significant changes should they occur.

Eskom anticipates the return to service of 1,340MW of generating capacity by Friday. Its scheduled maintenance and unplanned breakdown outages currently total 21,171MW.

“Unplanned outages [have] reduced to 13,250MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7,921MW,” it said.

The load-shedding schedule from Wednesday, 24 January 2024, until Friday, 26 January 2024, is provided in the table below.