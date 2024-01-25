Vodacom’s independent power plans taking shape

Vodacom says it is making good progress on the virtual wheeling project it announced with Eskom in August last year.

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter first revealed the initiative in September 2022. Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub later revealed that a meeting about load-shedding prompted them to work on a virtual wheeling agreement.

Virtual wheeling refers to a system that allows Vodacom — and anyone else that signs a similar agreement with Eskom — to buy power directly from multiple producers and deliver it over the national grid.

Traditional wheeling typically involves a one-to-one relationship between a power producer and a buyer, or off-taker, using the national grid to transmit their energy.

Virtual wheeling connects buyers with multiple off-take sites, including those behind municipal boundaries, to independent power producers (IPPs) via the Eskom and municipal grids.

Simply put, a company can buy electricity from an IPP and deliver it over the Eskom grid. It then gets a wheeled energy refund for the IPP (non-Eskom) consumption.

“While the concept of traditional wheeling is fairly common practice globally, it has certain limitations for companies with complex operating environments,” Vodacom explained when it first announced the deal.

“For example, Vodacom South Africa’s operating situation is unique due to the complexities associated with having over 15,000 distributed low-voltage sites across the country that are linked to 168 municipalities.”

Vodacom said this complexity has prevented it from accessing large-scale renewable energy from IPPs. Virtual wheeling addresses these challenges.

“Our virtual wheeling project consists of three main phases,” Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told MyBroadband.

“The first [phase]… was to sign an agreement with Eskom with the ambition of helping to accelerate efforts to solve the power crisis, while at the same time moving Vodacom closer to its goal of sourcing 100% of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources.”

That agreement paved the way for the second phase, which is to secure deals with independent power producers (IPPs), said Kennedy.

Those deals must be concluded under the same terms and conditions that underpin Vodacom’s agreement with Eskom.

“This is where our efforts are currently focused, and we’re making good progress,” Kennedy said.

“Vodacom has also been running the data from the solar generation on our Midrand campus through the virtual wheeling platform into Eskom. This has proven to be successful.”

Kennedy said that once these agreements are concluded, Vodacom can deliver the third phase of the project.

“This phase includes adding more capacity to the grid without impacting Eskom’s balance sheet, while at the same time moving an initial approximate 30% of Vodacom SA’s power demand into renewable sources.”

Virtual wheeling will not exempt Vodacom from load-shedding, as it still relies on Eskom’s grid to transmit the energy to off-take sites.

However, Joosub previously said that the deal is transformational as it enables South Africa’s private sector to participate in resolving the energy crisis.

Additionally, it helps companies like Vodacom achieve its goal of sourcing 100% of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources by 2025.

Joosub previously told Biznews’ Alec Hogg that they had arranged a meeting with De Ruyter and former COO Jan Oberholzer to better understand the power crisis.

It was during this meeting that the concept of a virtual wheeling agreement was brought up.

Joosub said they worked through all the details over several months and built a virtual wheeling platform to reconcile the refunds.

Load-shedding severely impacts Vodacom’s network, and the company spent over R4 billion between 2021 and 2023 on backup power for its towers and other network infrastructure.

In addition, the mobile operator is using around R800 million worth of diesel per year to run generators to ensure the network remains available during prolonged power cuts.

“Around 26% of our electricity consumption [in 2023] comes from diesel — an increase of 80% from [2022],” Joosub said.

The high diesel consumption, battery theft, and other issues make life difficult for Vodacom, which is why it has invested in the virtual wheeling agreement with Eskom.

Joosub said there is a pricing benefit for Vodacom to buy power from IPPs, but that is not their primary motivation.

The aim is to work towards resolving South Africa’s energy crisis and create a more productive business environment.

The Vodacom CEO hopes the agreement laid the foundation for other large companies to follow suit and encourage a boom in power generation from IPPs.

Eskom declined to answer questions about virtual wheeling, citing a non-disclosure agreement with Vodacom.