Eskom announces longer load-shedding breaks for the weekend

Eskom has announced that it will extend the duration of its daily load-shedding breaks over the weekend of 27–28 January 2023.
Stage 1 load-shedding will continue to be in effect from 16:00 to 05:00 the following day and will be suspended between 05:00 and 16:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
“Due to the sustained performance of the generation fleet and the anticipated lower weekend electricity demand, stage 1 load-shedding is in force and will continue until 05:00 on Saturday, as previously communicated,” Eskom said in a brief statement on Friday.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 when stage 1 load-shedding will resume until 05:00 on Sunday.”
Eskom said this pattern of suspending load-shedding during the day and implementing stage 1 load-shedding in the evenings will repeat on Sunday.
The power utility operated a similar schedule during the week between Wednesday and Friday, except the daily load-shedding breaks were only six hours — from 10:00 to 16:00.
It also ran stage 2 power cuts in the evenings on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Eskom will provide the outlook for the week ahead on Sunday afternoon,” the power utility said.
Eskom’s weekend load-shedding timetable is summarised in the table below.
|Load-shedding from 24 January 2024
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening/Peak (16:00–05:00)
|26 January 2024
|Friday
|05:00–10:00: Stage 1
10:00–16:00: Suspended
|Stage 1
|27 January 2024
|Saturday
|—
|Stage 1
|28 January 2024
|Sunday
|—
|Stage 1
