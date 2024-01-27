Eskom increases load-shedding for the weekend

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.

The reason for this is that four generation units have been taken out of service overnight, the power provider said in a tweet.

It is not clear how long Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Saturday, 27 January 2024: As a result of four generation units being taken out of service overnight, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 on Saturday until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 27, 2024

Plans change

This morning’s load-shedding update is a significant change from Eskom’s earlier announcement at 17:00 on Friday.

Eskom had said on Friday evening that it would lower load-shedding to Stage 1 during the day, and suspend load-shedding during the evenings.

It attributed this to “sustained performance of the generation fleet” and lower anticipated demand.

The power utility had operated a similar schedule during the week between Wednesday and Friday, except the daily load-shedding breaks had only been six hours long — from 10:00 to 16:00.