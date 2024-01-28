Eskom announces this week’s load-shedding schedule – and it’s not good news

Eskom has announced that it will continue to run Stage 2 load-shedding until further notice.

This is despite the return to service of five generating units in the last 36 hours.

“The need to replenish and stabilise the emergency reserves in preparation for the weekday electricity demand, as well as the marginally deteriorated available generation capacity, necessitates that Stage 2 load-shedding continue to be implemented until further notice,” said Eskom.

It said that it would continue to monitor the system closely, and will provide a further outlook on Wednesday afternoon – or sooner if any changes are necessary.

Unplanned outages currently comprise 14,759MW of generating capacity, while a further 7,639MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that the 2,320MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday as planned,” said Eskom.