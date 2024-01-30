How to slash the cost of your solar system — without cheaping out

South African households can take several cost-effective pre-emptive steps to reduce the price of their solar and backup power system without having to cheap out on their system’s components.

To determine the size of the system you need to withstand load-shedding, you will first need to assess your electricity usage.

Higher consumption will require more solar generation, inverter, and battery capacity.

Some users opt for lower-quality components with inferior warranties to meet their backup demand without burning a hole in their wallets.

However, this could come back to haunt you in the long run.

Instead, spending a modest amount to reduce your consumption can enable you to afford a higher-quality backup system with fit-for-purpose capacity for your requirements.

We have compiled some of the measures you can take to reduce your electricity bill before purchasing a capable solar power system.

Replace all bulbs with LEDs

Using light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce your electricity bill.

According to the US Department of Energy, LEDs can use up to 90% less electricity and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

For example, a 7–9 watt LED bulb can produce the same amount of lumens as a 60W incandescent bulb.

These bulbs cost well below R50 when bought individually without bulk discounts, so you are unlikely to spend over R1,000 to replace any remaining incandescents in your house.

Eskom has estimated that lighting accounts for “up to” 8% of a home’s overall usage, which works out to about 72kWh per month on its average household consumption figure of 900kWh.

If that person’s consumption is all contributed by incandescent bulbs, they could reduce their monthly usage by a whopping 64.8kWh with a full LED migration.

Install a gas hob or stove

Gas hobs are useful for reducing electricity usage when cooking food or boiling water to make coffee, tea, or other warm drinks.

Instead of using 1,200—1,500 watts to boil an electric kettle during load-shedding, you can opt for gas and spare your battery.

If you make three hot drinks per day and the kettle needs to run for about two minutes to bring 500ml of water to a boil, you will consume about 150Wh per day or 4.5kWh per month.

That consumption is eliminated when you use gas, although you will still have to pay for the fuel.

At the time of publication, a four-burner gas hob started at R2,199 from Builder’s Warehouse.

Alternatively, you can get a compact two-burner gas stove from around R499.

When it comes to gas, it is crucial to educate all members of the household on safe usage.

Ditch the oven for an air fryer

Air fryers have been around for several years but have recently become highly popular due to a wide range and more affordable prices.

The primary benefit of using an air fryer over a regular electric oven is the speed at which it can cook food.

In addition to making the cooking process faster, this can reduce your electricity consumption substantially.

While full-size ovens typically consume 2,500 to 5,000 watts, air fryer power usage often ranges between 800 and 1,800 watts.

Therefore, using an electric oven for half an hour would consume between 1.25kWh and 2.5kWh, compared with 0.4kWh and 0.9kWh.

Over a month of cooking every night, an oven would consume between 37.5kWh and 75kWh, while an air fryer would use about 12–27kWh.

Air fryers are priced from around R1,000 to R4,000, depending on how much cooking space you need.

Set a lower geyser temperature and add insulation

While other household appliances with heating elements consume lots of electricity, the worst offender is the electric geyser.

There is still great debate over whether switching a geyser on and off to manage usage with a timer can reduce your bill.

However, there is general agreement that setting the geyser’s element to only heat water to a hot rather than scorching temperature will definitely reduce consumption.

Eskom has advised that setting the temperature to 60°C instead of 70°C could reduce your consumption by around 18kWh per month for the average household.

Thermal insulation company Isotherm also reckons you could save up to 20% in geyser energy costs with effective insulation, including using a geyser blanket.

Eskom also recommends insulating the first 1.5 metres of pipes running to and from the geyser.

Limit filtering cycles on pools

Typical pool pumps use more than 1kWh per hour.

Among its energy saving tips, Eskom recommends that homes with pools keep to a four to six-hour filtering cycle every 24 hours in winter and two six-hour filtering cycles every 24 hours in summer.

Regular pool maintenance can also help reduce the need to filter the water or take the strain off the pool pump.

Keep your pool covered when you use it infrequently in winter — pool covers prevent leaves, dirt and debris from falling into the pool.

Once you have a solar system installed, you can schedule these cycles to happen when solar output is at its highest — when possible.

Check energy efficiency ratings and other tips