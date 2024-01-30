Government’s big electric car mistake

The South African government has underestimated how much additional electricity capacity will be required over the next few decades due to the increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

That is according to Zero Carbon Charge (ZCC), a South African company currently planning to build the country’s largest off-grid EV charging network.

ZCC has contested the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE’s) e-mobility demand projections in a submission on the draft Integrated Resource Plan 2023 (IRP 2023).

“South Africa’s national, coal-fired grid will not be able to manage the demands imposed on it by the mass charging of EVs — even if one uses the conservative e-mobility demand projections in the draft IRP.

“Based on ZCC’s research, the draft IRP has not fully taken into account the increased demand that the transition to EVs will place on the national Eskom-powered grid over the next 26 years, up to 2050,” the company said.

ZCC has calculated the theoretical demand that EVs will put on South Africa’s grid over the next few years, using projected EV sales and the distance of 25,000km covered annually by the average motorist.

The assumed average EV energy efficiency was 0.22kWh per kilometre.

It predicted that the electricity demand created by passenger EVs in South Africa will be around 10 Terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2034, whereas the IRP predicts less than half that, at around 5TWh.

“In 2050, our projections show that the demand created by passenger EVs will be just over 60TWh, while the IRP’s projection is around 10TWh less, at just over 50TWh.

The graph below shows the discrepancy between the DMRE (Sanedi) and ZCC (CHARGE) predictions for EV electricity demand in South Africa up to 2050.

ZCC also warned that the plan to delay the decommissioning of coal-powered stations, coupled with the increased adoption of EVs, would make it more difficult for South Africa to achieve a just energy transition.

“Research undertaken by ZCC shows that an EV charged with Eskom’s coal-fired electricity emits 5.3 metric tonnes of carbon emissions in a year,” the company explained.

“This is significantly more than a petrol vehicle that, on average, emits 4.4 metric tonnes of carbon emissions in a year if driven over the same distance.”

“The only way to minimise load-shedding and reduce carbon emissions is for EVs to be powered independently of Eskom’s grid.”

ZCC has also written to trade minister Ebrahim Patel requesting a meeting to engage further on the EV White Paper released towards the end of 2023, including the need for an off-grid EV charging solution.

The company’s co-founder and director, Andries Malherbe, said the only way to reduce demand on the grid so that South Africa could achieve its net-zero targets while EVs increase their market share is to roll out off-grid stations at scale.

ZCC’s plans include the installation of 120 off-grid charging stations across the country by September 2025, at a cost of R1.8 billion.

It began construction on the first of these stations along the N12 between Klerksdrop and Wolmaranstad in November 2023. The station is set to be completed by June 2024.

ZCC’s submission to the DMRE also included four scenarios which illustrate how off-grid EV charging could alleviate the burden on the grid.

In one scenario, if only 25% of EVs are powered by off-grid charging, around 13TWh of demand could be removed from the grid in 2050.

ZCC’s different scenarios for how much off-grid charging could reduce demand on the grid are summarised in the graph below.