Eskom cuts load-shedding stages

Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 1 for four hours on Wednesday, 7 February 2024, before implementing stage 2 until further notice.

The utility has been rotating between stage 2 day-time load-shedding and stage 3 during the evenings and early mornings since Monday, 5 February 2024.

The power utility said that the reduction was due to sufficient emergency reserves and a slight increase in available generation capacity, resulting from the return to service of two units.

Stage 1 will be implemented from 10:00 until 14:00 on Wednesday. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should it be required,” the power utility said.

Eskom’s latest peak demand statistics for Monday evening showed it had 27,335MW of generating capacity available, with peak demand at 27,452MW.

This means there was a small shortfall of 117MW in generating capacity.

The amount of demand cut from the grid was significantly higher at 2,775MW, as Eskom was implementing stage 3 at the time.

However, the utility has to maintain a buffer of several thousand megawatts in the event of multiple unexpected unit breakdowns, as its ageing generating fleet has become notoriously unreliable.