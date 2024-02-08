Eskom announces all-day stage 3 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will increase to stage 3 at 22:00 on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

This level of power cuts will remain in effect until further notice.

The power utility attributed the increase in load-shedding to a need to replenish emergency reserves and a generating unit breaking down.

“Due to the need to replenish the pumped storage dams, which are required to meet the morning and evening peak loads, and a generating unit taken offline for repairs over the past 24 hours, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until further notice,” said Eskom.

The utility said it would communicate any significant changes if they occur.

The unit breakdown brings Eskom’s total outages to 22,729MW.

“Unplanned outages are at 15,958MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 6,771MW,” it said.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that 2,473MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Monday as planned.”

Eskom thanked South African residents who use electricity sparingly during the evening peaks, adding that it helps alleviate pressure on the system, contributing to lower stages of load-shedding.