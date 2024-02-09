Stage 4 load-shedding strikes again

Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 4 early in the morning on Friday, 9 February 2024, after taking down two generating units for repairs.

At around 01:14 on Friday, Eskom said that stage 4 load-shedding would be implemented from 02:00 until further notice.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to return the generation units back online,” the utility stated.

The increase in load-shedding came only a few hours after Eskom ramped up to continuous stage 3 load-shedding from stage 2 on Thursday night.

At that point, Eskom’s total generation outages stood at 22,729MW.

That announcement came within half an hour of President Cyril Ramaphosa finishing his 2024 State of the Nation Address, in which he asserted that the rotational power cuts were on their way out.

“We are confident that the worst is behind us, and the end of load-shedding is finally within reach,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa credited his government’s reforms in private electricity generation and tax incentives for a big surge in self-generated power being added to the grid over the past year.