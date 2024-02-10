Stage 6 load-shedding is back

Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.

The power utility published this news in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“In spite of returning two generating units to service over the last 24 hours, two generating units were also taken offline,” said Eskom.

“This combined with the need to replenish the pumped storage dams in preparation for the week ahead, necessitated the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding from midnight until further notice.”

Eskom said it will communicate further with the South African public should any significant changes occur.

Worst load-shedding behind us – Ramaphosa

This news comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the South African public that the worst days of load-shedding are behind us.

He praised his government for setting out and implementing a “clear plan” to end load-shedding.

“With a single-minded focus through the National Energy Crisis committee, we have delivered on our commitments to bring substantial new power through private investment on the grid, which is already helping to reduce load-shedding,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also claimed that the end of load-shedding is “within reach.”

“Since we revived our renewable energy programme five years ago, we have connected more than 2,500MW of solar and wind power to the grid, with three times this amount already in procurement or construction,” Ramaphosa said.

“Through tax incentives and financial support, we have more than doubled the amount of rooftop solar capacity installed across the country in just the past year,” he added.