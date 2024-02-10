Stage 6 load-shedding going nowhere

Eskom has confirmed that the current Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until further notice.

One of the main reasons for Stage 6 power cuts is Eskom had to take ten generating units out of service – five of these for boiler tube leaks.

Furthermore, there was a delay in returning to service three units that had undergone planned maintenance, which has necessitated increased load-shedding to replenish emergency reserves.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams have since returned a total of three generating units and continue to work diligently to ensure that an additional 2,400MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Monday morning,” said Eskom.

Unplanned outages are currently at 17,798MW of generating capacity, with a further 6,553MW out of action due to planned maintenance.

Total evening peak demand for tonight is expected to reach 25,087MW.