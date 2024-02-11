Eskom drops load-shedding to Stage 5

Eskom is reducing load-shedding from Stage 6 to Stage 5, effective immediately.

Stage 5 will then continue until further notice.

The reason for this load-shedding reduction is that Eskom has successfully replenished its pumped storage dam levels, and has also brought back a few generation units to service.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams continue to work diligently to ensure that a total of 3,200MW is returned to service by Wednesday evening,” said Eskom.

The power utility said that unplanned outges amount to 17,595MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service due to planned maintenance is at 6,885MW.