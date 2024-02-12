Eskom reducing load-shedding — Here is the timetable

Eskom will reduce load-shedding from stage 5 to a rotation of stage 3 and stage 4 over the coming days.

The company said the lowering of load-shedding was possible because it had sufficiently replenished emergency power reserves following five generating units being returned to service.

As of Monday [12 February 2024] afternoon, Eskom’s unplanned outages had reduced to 14,579MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance stood at 7,316MW.

Eskom expects evening peak demand on Monday to reach around 26,902MW.

“This will enable the reduction of load-shedding to stage 3 from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00,” Eskom stated.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from 16:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Wednesday.”

“This alternating pattern of stage 3 load-shedding from 05:00 to 16:00 and stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 to 05:00 will be repeated daily until further notice.”

Eskom said its power station general managers and their teams continued to work diligently to ensure that additional generating units were brought back to service.

The power utility expects to return 2,150MW of generating capacity to service by Wednesday, 14 February 2024.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule from Monday, 12 February 2024.