Good news about China’s generator donation to South Africa

South Africa has allocated 450 of the gasoline generators it received as a donation from China for distribution at various clinics and schools across the country.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has also confirmed that further consignments from China are on the way — including several larger generators and mobile units.

Ramokgopa secured the first donation of generators in November 2023 after several meetings with Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa.

“The first consignment consisting of gasoline generators officially received in November 2023 for backing up several public service facilities across the country were allocated for distribution,” Ramokgopa told MyBroadband.

The first round of generators has been allocated as follows:

306 generators for the National Department of Health to be distributed to clinics in various provinces.

44 generators for public facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

50 generators for disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal.

50 generators for schools in Gauteng.

“The generators will be used as backup to alleviate the impacts of load-shedding in the delivery of services in clinics, schools, and courts,” the minister said when he accepted the gift from Xiaodong.

In his original announcement regarding his talks with the Chinese ambassador, Ramokgopa indicated that the generators would range from 6kW to 200kW.

“200kW can support a clinic and a medium-sized hospital, so this is true relief to the South African people,” he said.

However, from the images posted, the larger units didn’t appear to have arrived with the first consignment.

The electricity minister has now confirmed that a second consignment, comprising several larger backup power systems, is scheduled to arrive on South African shores towards the end of March.

“The second shipment, which is estimated to arrive at the end of March 2024, will include 39 diesel generators (230v/400); 35 (100KW/h) photovoltaic energy storage power supply systems, and 25 (200KW/h) photovoltaic energy storage power supply systems,” he said.

Ramokgopa added that a third and final consignment is also still to come. This will include five power supply vehicles with mounted 600-800kVA generators.

According to Ramokgopa’s initial announcement, more than 500 public facilities in South Africa are set to benefit from the generator donation.

“Yesterday, we exchanged letters in relation to the technical equipment that will be assisting us to provide sustainable electricity to some of the major public installations like clinics, hospitals and police stations,” he said.

“It means that over 500 public facilities…are now going to have access to uninterrupted alternative power supply and thank you to the Chinese for the generous contribution.”

The electricity minister entered into discussions with Xiaodong in March 2023 to ask for assistance in fighting load-shedding.

He highlighted five areas of interest where South Africa and China can collaborate:

Securing technical expertise

Demand-side management interventions

Training youth to meet demands for solar PC installations

Introducing micro-grids

Emergency power

The generator donation from China likely falls under the “emergency power” category.