Eskom planning first load-shedding breaks in weeks — Here is the weekend timetable

Eskom plans to suspend load-shedding for most day-time hours over the coming weekend.

The power utility had already lowered the power cuts from stage 3 to stage 2 at 10:00 on Friday, 16 February 2024, due to the recovery of additional generation capacity, adequate emergency reserves, and anticipated lower weekend electricity demand.

“Unplanned outages have reduced to 13,733MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 8,121MW,” Eskom said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Eskom is planning to maintain this level of load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday, 17 February 2024.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Saturday.

For the evening period on Saturday and early morning hours on Sunday, it will resume stage 2 load-shedding.

Load-shedding will then again be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Sunday, 18 February 2024, followed by stage 1 load-shedding until the end of the day.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule for the weekend.

Load-shedding from 16 February 2024 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 16 February 2024 Friday Stage 3 until 10:00

Stage 2 from 10:00 Stage 2 17 February 2024 Saturday No load-shedding Stage 2 18 February 2024 Sunday No load-shedding Stage 1 until 24:00

Eskom said it would provide a further update for next week’s load-shedding on Sunday.

A total of 2,440MW of generating capacity is planned to be returned to service by then.

If Eskom is able to suspend load-shedding as planned, it will be the first breaks in the rotational power cuts since Friday, 26 January 2024.

As was the case last year, the power utility did not even suspend the power cuts for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.