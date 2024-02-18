Eskom ramping up load-shedding — but more breaks coming

Eskom plans to implement stage 2 load-shedding during the evenings and early morning hours and suspend the rotational power cuts for most daytime hours, until further notice.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the power utility said it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 instead of stage 1 as previously communicated.

Eskom said although its available generating capacity had been sustained, the need to replenish emergency reserves for the upcoming week necessitated an increase in the stage of load-shedding.

“Unplanned outages have further reduced to 13,350MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 8,476MW,” Eskom said.

Eskom said a further 3,300MW of generating capacity was anticipated to be returned to service by Monday.

The power utility forecasted evening peak demand on Sunday would reach 24,979MW.

The evening’s stage 2 load-shedding will last until 05:00 on Monday, after which the power cuts will be suspended for 11 hours.

Eskom will then resume stage 2 at 16:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“This alternating pattern of suspending loadshedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and stage 2 loadshedding from 16:00 until 05:00 will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said.

The table below summarises the planned load-shedding schedule from Sunday, 18 February 2024.