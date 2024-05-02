Eskom’s real saviour — And it is not government

The massive increase in PV solar adoption among South African households and businesses is the primary reason the country is experiencing its longest load-shedding break in over two years.

That is not only according to feedback from a respected energy expert but also the Eskom official in charge of ensuring the stability of the grid.

In the past few weeks, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has heavily punted improvements in Eskom’s unplanned breakdown performance as being core to the suspension of load-shedding since 26 March 2024.

He also attributed these gains to government’s strategy for turning around Eskom and ending load-shedding.

However, Eskom’s average year-to-date energy availability factor (EAF) is still worse than in 2023, the worst year of load-shedding ever, and well below where it was by the same time in 2022 and 2021.

A part of this is due to increased planned maintenance, which Ramokgopa has said is part of a long-term strategy to improve the overall reliability of Eskom’s fleet.

According to Eskom’s latest system status outlook, the average weekly EAF was 53.93% after 17 weeks in 2023, compared with 54.69% at the same time in 2023.

Week 17’s standalone average EAF of 58.88% is nonetheless noteworthy, as it is better than both 2023 and 2022’s figures.

However, the main reason Eskom’s unplanned breakdowns have improved so significantly in 2024 is the return to service of three 800MW units at Kusile Power station in late 2023.

This is according to EE Business Intelligence head and energy expert Chris Yelland.

Kusile’s units have provided an additional 2,100MW of capacity after being offline for much of 2023 due to the collapse of a flue-gas desulphurisation duct.

He also said the official Eskom data showed that the average EAF had not yet reached 60%, contrary to statements made by Eskom during its latest state of the system update.

Nevertheless, Yelland said it was “notable and commendable” that Eskom’s unplanned breakdowns were stable in 2023 and consistently lower than last year — and that the EAF had steadied and not reduced further.

Yelland previously told MyBroadband that reduced electricity demand was the main reason South Africans were not experiencing load-shedding in the past few weeks.

He ascribed this to several factors, including poor economic conditions resulting in the shutdown of many businesses and an explosion in solar PV adoption, meaning South Africans relied less on the grid.

Eskom’s latest system status outlook documents show that residual energy demand for the year-to-date was 63,791GWh by 28 April 2024.

Over the same period last year, Eskom had recorded demand of 67,429GWh, even with substantially more hours of load-shedding.

The year-to-date peak demand of 29,212MW is also 11.5% lower than the highest demand over the same period in 2023, which was 33,016MW.

That difference of 3,802MW is equivalent to how much power is shed from the grid under four stages of load-shedding.

Yelland’s analysis was supported by feedback from the head of Eskom’s System Operator, Isabel Fick, which ensures the utility’s power grid maintains a balance of demand and supply.

In Eskom’s State of the System press briefing, Fick said that the utility estimated there was around 5,440MW of “behind the meter” solar PV installed by households and businesses by the end of March 2024.

That is around 1,200MW more than the capacity installed by the end of March 2023.

There is also about 2,800MW of solar connected to Eskom’s grid, primarily provided through large solar farms run by independent power producers (IPPs) with power purchasing agreements in place with Eskom.

While the utility still needs to tap into its emergency generation reserves to meet demand during peak periods, the increased solar production has helped ensure it can replenish these power stations’ reserves during the day for dispatching during evening peak periods.

These “peaking” power plants include pumped storage capacity and diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines, which previously had to be used more frequently during the day, resulting in insufficient capacity by peak demand.

Many solar users also have backup batteries with sufficient capacity to carry them through the peak period, shifting their bigger demand to later in the evening or early morning hours when overall demand is lower.

This is particularly beneficial for those on time-of-use tariffs like Eskom’s Homeflex, which makes recharging batteries in off-peak periods substantially cheaper than at other times of the day.