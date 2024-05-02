Wet coal and poor leadership kicked-off load-shedding in South Africa

Poor leadership and a lack in coal supply were primarily to blame for the first incidents of load-shedding that South Africa experienced in early 2008.

That is according to National Rationalised Specifications Association chair and former Eskom executive manager Vally Padayachee, who warned that South Africans could see anywhere from stage 1 to stage 5 load-shedding this winter.

“I got the first call when I was acting CEO at around about four in the morning. I was told we are going to be load-shedding shortly due to wet coal,” Padayachee recalled during an interview with SABC News.

“We were running out of coal at power stations, and Eskom generally plans for 20 days of stock. We went to a stage where we were kind of just in time. We had no days of stock, and we were just getting them [deliveries] via trucks into the bunkers.”

He explained that the usual 20 days’ worth of coal stock provided a buffer to dry out supplies before they could be burned in coal-fired generators.

At higher stock levels, less of the coal in the middle and bottom of a heap gets wet when it rains.

He said the lack of coal and the inability to use wet coal stocks meant Eskom could not generate enough energy to meet demands, resulting in South Africa’s first load-shedding in early 2008.

This comes after former president Thabo Mbeki blamed Eskom power station managers for not replenishing coal supplies and benefiting from kickbacks as coal prices rose.

Mbeki said that load-shedding was engineered within Eskom and was not a result of government incompetence.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, independent energy expert Mohamed Madhi said the former president’s claims should not be written off without investigation.

“The load-shedding that occurred in 2008 was quite sudden. One needs to understand that. The extent and the nature of the load-shedding was quite sudden,” said Madhi. “In 2008, it was an unusual event.”

However, Padayachee disagrees. He explained that Eskom had forewarned the government in the late 1990s that it was running out of capacity and desperately needed to build more power stations.

“Eskom was very good at [planning] over the years. But the government had indicated to Eskom: ‘Sorry Eskom, you will stay out of building new future power stations, and we’ll invite the private sector’,” he said.

However, the private sector didn’t fully support the plan because the government flipped-flopped on policy changes and failed to finalise any regulations.

Therefore, it would also be disingenuous to blame the private sector for not adding generation capacity to the grid, as some politicians have done.

Winter load-shedding warning

Padayachee also revealed his expectations for load-shedding this winter. He says the country could go beyond stage 5 power cuts during the colder months.

“We applaud the [period] of no load-shedding. The grid is still erratic. The grid is still unstable,” he said. “They’ve admitted that we’ll go back to load-shedding in winter.”

“I’m of the opinion we’ll go to between stages one and three, and maybe beyond stage 5. I think that’s the reality,” Padayachee added.

He explained that while he thinks load-shedding will still be around for two or three years, it will be implemented at lower levels.

“In fairness to the leadership, there are some unavoidable, inherent risks that are beyond the control of Eskom, the ministry, and so on,” said Padayachee.

“Until we address these unavoidable risks, load-shedding will continue. The energy availability factor is still low and Eskom has virtually no reserve margin.”