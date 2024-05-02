End of load-shedding “within touching distance” — Ramokgopa

The minister in the Presidency for electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says the end of load-shedding is “within touching distance”.

This is after Eskom achieved an Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 65.5% on Wednesday.

“[This] marks a significant milestone in resolving the energy deficit [load-shedding] in the country,” Ramokgopa said in a post on Eskom’s Facebook page.

“Eskom’s achievement of an Energy Availability Factor of 65.5%, last attained in 2021, confirms the success of the aggressive maintenance-led recovery strategy, despite its inherent risks [short-term pain for long-term gain].”

He added that reaching an EAF of 65.5% validates the viability of the power utility’s fleet and “signifies the most efficient path to ending load-shedding”.

“With the proven success of this performance, the focus now shifts to maintaining and enhancing it,” the minister said.

“The return of Medupi Unit 4 (800MW), Koeberg Unit 2 (980MW) and the synchronisation of Kusile Unit 6 (800MW), a total of 2,580MW in the next 6 months, is a welcomed addition to generation capacity.”

“These orchestrated improvements and new capacity means that we have breached peak load-shedding. The state-incentivised rooftop solar rollout, on track to reach an installed capacity of 6,000MW by year-end, is an indispensable part of the energy calculus in the country.”

“We have indeed turned the corner, the ending of load-shedding is within touching distance,” he added.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Eskom said it had now reached 35 consecutive days of no load-shedding and highlighted the work done to reach an Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) of just over 10,000MW.

“[Our] UCLF, also known as unplanned outages, has reached 10 966 MW. This achievement by our generation team represents a significant milestone in our Generation Operational Recovery Plan and has contributed to an energy availability factor of 65% since midnight,” Eskom said.

“We are now 35 days into the suspension of load-shedding, thanks to our team’s sustained and deliberate efforts.”