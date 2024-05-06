South Africans kiss Eskom goodbye — and it is cheaper than ever before

South African households and businesses are dumping Eskom for cheaper and more reliable solar PV and battery backup installations.

These solar installations benefit the owners significantly and help the country by reducing strain on the Eskom grid.

The significant increase in rooftop solar installations has resulted in a considerable decline in daytime electricity demand.

Eskom System Operator head Isabel Fick explained that increased photovoltaic solar power helped Eskom to avoid load-shedding in April.

2,800 MW of photovoltaic solar is directly connected to the Eskom grid, with other “behind-the-meter” solar installations of around 5,440 MW.

Fick said the contributions of these solar power plants and rooftop solar installations allowed Eskom to replenish its pumped storage capacity during the day rather than at night.

Eskom can then use its emergency generation capacity — pumped storage and diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines — over the evening peak when solar energy is unavailable.

The trend of households and businesses installing solar PV continues unabated, especially with higher electricity prices.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa’s rooftop solar rollout, which was incentivised through tax breaks, is set to reach 6,000 MW by the end of the year.

“Government-induced private sector sponsored new generation capacity is critical to the attainment of energy sovereignty,” he said.

He added that the increased solar power has helped Eskom to turn the corner. “The end of load-shedding is within touching distance,” he said.

Ramokgopa’s views align with political analyst JP Landman, who said South Africa could see the end of load-shedding by the end of 2025 if renewables continue their current growth trajectory.

“If the renewable energy growth continues along the expected trajectory, we may address most of the load-shedding issues caused by a lack of generation capacity by the end of 2025,” he said.

Solar panels and batteries getting cheaper

While electricity prices in South Africa are increasing much faster than inflation, the cost of solar panels is declining.

A 460W solar panel currently retails for around R1,500, while a 550W panel costs less than R2,000. This is much cheaper than a year ago.

Independent energy expert Mohammed Madhi said renewable electricity prices, like solar PV, decrease year-on-year while Eskom prices increase.

“We have already reached the point where renewable electricity prices are cheaper than Eskom’s rates,” he said.

He added that baseload power through renewable energy, which includes battery backup, will be cheaper within the next eighteen months than Eskom’s baseload pricing.

This will encourage more companies and households to install renewable energy with battery backup, which produces cheaper electricity than Eskom.

Simply put, Eskom is pricing itself out of the market, making it more attractive for South Africans to produce their own electricity and kiss the power utility goodbye.

It has become so attractive to become energy-independent that many companies are installing solar panels and batteries and renting them to households.

One of these companies is GoSolr, which is backed by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe and Standard Bank.

It plans to spend R10 billion to install about 500 megawatts of solar-generation capacity in four years.