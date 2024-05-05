Eskom’s big win in the fight against load-shedding

Load-shedding will remain suspended until further notice following 39 consecutive days of no rotational power cuts, and Eskom has markedly improved its Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF).

In a statement updating the public on the status of load-shedding, Eskom said unplanned outages have reduced by nearly 4,400MW.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been a consistent and significant improvement in curbing unplanned outages,” the power utility said.

“Unplanned outages are on a downward trajectory and are better compared to the same period last year.”

“From 26 April 2024 to date, unplanned outages have reduced by close to 4,400MW from 15,523MW to 11,036MW,” it added.

Eskom said the improvement came with no increase in Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) over the figures reported during the System Update on 26 April.

For reference, unplanned outages increased from 16,882MW to 18,198MW during the same period last year.

Reducing unplanned outages has a significant positive impact on Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF), which reached 65% on 1 May.

“The EAF has been above 60% since 29 April 2024 and reached the 65% mark on 01 May 2024,” Eskom said.

“The year-to-date (YTD) performance is currently at 58.99%, which is a notable improvement from the 53% EAF in the same period last year.”

The power utility said it would use opportunistic windows as the reliability of the fleet improves to conduct short-term maintenance.

It said the added maintenance would help with operational recovery as South Africa moves into the winter months.

Eskom said a further 2,600MW of generating capacity is expected to return to service by Monday, 6 May.