South Africa’s solar power plants — with over 4,400MW capacity

South Africa has 63 independently owned solar power stations that are operational, under construction, or still awaiting financial close, totalling more than 4,400MW.

This is according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE’s) IPP Projects database, which lists South Africa’s forthcoming and operational renewable power projects.

Of the total 4,412MW solar generating capacity listed on the database, only 2,797MW — 64% — is operational.

While it may not appear that there are many projects still awaiting financial close, these projects are some of the biggest planned for the country and will contribute a large amount of energy once operational.

These include the Good Hope Solar Park, Ngonyama Solar PV project, Boitumelo Solar Power Plant, and Kutlwano Solar Power Plant.

These solar power projects are expected to generate between 150MW and 240MW of capacity each.

The Virginia Solar Park and Doornhoek PV facility are also among these, with design capacities of 240MW and 120MW, respectively. However, the IPP Projects database appears to be behind on their status, saying they have yet to reach a financial close.

On 2 May 2024, the DMRE announced that the Virginia Solar Park and Doornhoek PV facility had reached financial close.

“The two solar PV projects will together contribute an additional 360MW to the national grid once construction is completed,” it said.

It added that construction at the sites is expected to be completed within two years, with the new generation capacity expected to come online in May 2026.

“These projects, developed by international investors in partnership with local players, will attract a total investment of R4.9 billion,” the DMRE said.

Currently, the biggest operational individual IPP-owned solar power plants include !NiXa Solar One, Karoshoek Solar One, Kathu Solar Park, Kaxu Solar One, and Redstone Solar Thermal Power Plant. Each of these plants has a design capacity of 100MW.

However, Solar Capital’s’ De Aar compound remains the biggest solar power plant in the country, with a total capacity of 175.26MW split across two sites.

It comprises the De Aar and De Aar 3 facilities, producing 85.26MW and 90MW, respectively.

Combined, the 175MW of generation capacity is sufficient to provide approximately 75,000 homes with electricity per year.

The plants comprise more than 500,000 photovoltaic modules across 473 hectares.

The table below summarises the capacity, location, and status of all independent power producer-owned solar power plants that are operational or in the works in South Africa.