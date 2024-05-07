South Africa’s solar power plants — with over 4,400MW capacity

South Africa has 63 independently owned solar power stations that are operational, under construction, or still awaiting financial close, totalling more than 4,400MW.
This is according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE’s) IPP Projects database, which lists South Africa’s forthcoming and operational renewable power projects.
Of the total 4,412MW solar generating capacity listed on the database, only 2,797MW — 64% — is operational.
While it may not appear that there are many projects still awaiting financial close, these projects are some of the biggest planned for the country and will contribute a large amount of energy once operational.
These include the Good Hope Solar Park, Ngonyama Solar PV project, Boitumelo Solar Power Plant, and Kutlwano Solar Power Plant.
These solar power projects are expected to generate between 150MW and 240MW of capacity each.
The Virginia Solar Park and Doornhoek PV facility are also among these, with design capacities of 240MW and 120MW, respectively. However, the IPP Projects database appears to be behind on their status, saying they have yet to reach a financial close.
On 2 May 2024, the DMRE announced that the Virginia Solar Park and Doornhoek PV facility had reached financial close.
“The two solar PV projects will together contribute an additional 360MW to the national grid once construction is completed,” it said.
It added that construction at the sites is expected to be completed within two years, with the new generation capacity expected to come online in May 2026.
“These projects, developed by international investors in partnership with local players, will attract a total investment of R4.9 billion,” the DMRE said.
Currently, the biggest operational individual IPP-owned solar power plants include !NiXa Solar One, Karoshoek Solar One, Kathu Solar Park, Kaxu Solar One, and Redstone Solar Thermal Power Plant. Each of these plants has a design capacity of 100MW.
However, Solar Capital’s’ De Aar compound remains the biggest solar power plant in the country, with a total capacity of 175.26MW split across two sites.
It comprises the De Aar and De Aar 3 facilities, producing 85.26MW and 90MW, respectively.
Combined, the 175MW of generation capacity is sufficient to provide approximately 75,000 homes with electricity per year.
The plants comprise more than 500,000 photovoltaic modules across 473 hectares.
The table below summarises the capacity, location, and status of all independent power producer-owned solar power plants that are operational or in the works in South Africa.
|Status, capacity, and location of IPP solar power plants in South Africa
|Project
|Capacity
|Province
|Bid window
|Status
|Good Hope Solar Park
|240MW
|Free State
|6
|No financial close yet
|Ngonyama Solar PV
|240MW
|Free State
|6
|No financial close yet
|Virginia Solar Park
|240MW
|Free State
|6
|Reached financial close
|Boitumelo Solar Power Plant
|150MW
|North West
|6
|No financial close yet
|Kutlwano Solar Power Plant
|150MW
|North West
|6
|No financial close yet
|Doornhoek PV
|120MW
|North West
|4
|No financial close yet
|!NiXa Solar One
|100MW
|Northern Cape
|3
|Operational
|Karoshoek Solar One
|100MW
|Northern Cape
|3
|Operational
|Kathu Solar Park
|100MW
|Northern Cape
|3.5
|Operational
|Kaxu Solar One
|100MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Redstone Solar Thermal Power Plant
|100MW
|Northern Cape
|3.5
|Under construction
|Adams Solar PV 2
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|3
|Operational
|Dyason’s Klip
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Dyason’s Klip 2
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Graspan Solar PV Project
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|5
|Under construction
|Grootfontein PV 1
|75MW
|Western Cape
|5
|Under construction
|Grootfontein PV 2
|75MW
|Western Cape
|5
|Under construction
|Grootfontein PV 3
|75MW
|Western Cape
|5
|Under construction
|Grootspruit Solar PV Project
|75MW
|Free State
|5
|Under construction
|Jasper Power Company
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|2
|Operational
|Konsoonsies II Solar PV Facility
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Matla A Bokone Solar
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Mulilo Prieska PV
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|3
|Operational
|Mulilo Sonnedix Prieska PV
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|3
|Operational
|Paleisheuwel
|75MW
|Western Cape
|3
|Operational
|Pulida Solar Park
|75MW
|Free State
|3
|Operational
|REISA
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Sirius Solar PV Project One
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Solar Capital De Aar 1
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Solar Capital De Aar 3
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|2
|Operational
|Solar Capital Orange
|75MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Waterloo Solar Park
|75MW
|North West
|4
|Operational
|Zeerust
|75MW
|North West
|4
|Operational
|Sishen Solar Facility
|74MW
|Northern Cape
|2
|Operational
|Kalkbult
|72.4MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Dreunberg
|69.6MW
|Eastern Cape
|2
|Operational
|Bokamoso
|67.9MW
|North West
|4
|Operational
|Lesedi Power Company
|64MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Letsatsi Power Company
|64MW
|Free State
|1
|Operational
|Tom Burke Solar Park
|60MW
|Limpopop
|3
|Operational
|Boshoff Solar Park
|57MW
|Free State
|2
|Operational
|Boikanyo Solar
|55MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Bokpoort CSP Project
|50MW
|Northern Cape
|2
|Operational
|De Wildt
|50MW
|North West
|4
|Operational
|Khi Solar One
|50MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|De Aar Solar Power
|45.6MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Droogfontein Solar Power
|45.4MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Aggeneys Solar
|40MW
|Northern Cape
|4
|Operational
|Linde
|36.8MW
|Northern Cape
|2
|Operational
|Touwsrivier Project
|36MW
|Western Cape
|1
|Operational
|Witkop Solar Park
|29.68MW
|Limpopo
|1
|Operational
|Soutpan Solar Park
|27.94MW
|Limpopo
|1
|Operational
|Herbert PV Power Plant
|19.9MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Mulilo Renewable Energy Solar PV Prieska
|19.12MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Mulilo Renewable Energy Solar PV De Aar
|10MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Greefspan PV Power Plant
|9.9MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Aries Solar Energy Facility
|9.65MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Konkoonsies Solar Facility
|9.65MW
|Northern Cape
|1
|Operational
|Aurora-Rietvlei Solar Power
|8.9MW
|Western Cape
|2
|Operational
|Upington Airport
|8.9MW
|Northern Cape
|2
|Operational
|Vredendal Solar Park
|8.8MW
|Western Cape
|3
|Operational
|RustMo1 Solar Farm
|6.93MW
|North West
|1
|Operational
|Slimsun Swartland Solar Park
|5MW
|Western Cape
|1
|Operational
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.