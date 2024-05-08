How to charge an electric car on a small solar power system — without accidentally using Eskom

I recently charged an electric vehicle (EV) using only energy from an entry-level solar power system and added about 30km of range in a day.

Based on the current prices of new EVs, it is fair to assume that most households aiming to use their solar to top up their cars’ batteries will have invested in a sizeable system.

Nevertheless, I was curious to find out how much capacity our recently installed 6-panel 3.3kWp, 5kW inverter and 5.12kWh home battery setup could add to the Volvo EX30 Ultra’s 69kWh pack in a day.

My plan was to charge the EX30’s battery using only solar power while we continued using electricity as usual.

With load-shedding not being a factor to consider in our home battery depletion habits during the past few weeks, we have barely used grid power.

For this to continue, some meticulous planning was necessary when adding the EX30’s charging load to the equation.

The most challenging part would be to run our electric geyser during its main heating session from 11:00 to 12:30 while also charging the EX30.

During this period, our home’s consumption climbed to a prolonged 3.42kW of usage, leaving only 1.58kW that the inverter could use from the solar panels and batteries for other purposes.

Exceeding that 1.58kW would mean tapping into the grid, adding to our electricity bill.

In addition, I aimed to have the battery at 100% by the time the solar production tapered off.

I determined it would be best to curb the EX30’s AC charging speed to 6 amps, the minimum supported by its built-in limiter.

That should work out to about 1.32kW to 1.44kW on a 220V to 240V supply, leaving another 200W to 300W of capacity even with the geyser turned on.

However, based on the real-time reporting from the car’s onboard computer, the actual pull varied between 5A and 6A. Readouts from our inverter showed the usage from charging the EX30 alone was roughly 1.14kW.

Taking all of the aforementioned into account, I figured it would be best to only charge between 09:00 and 15:00, which would provide enough solar output to supply the car and home and sufficiently top up the battery with any excess energy.

This was coming off our regular consumption, where the home’s battery would typically start charging on solar from around 25% early on a Saturday morning.

After monitoring the home battery recharging when our geyser switched off after reaching its target temperature, I increased the current in the EX30 to 10A at 13:00.

That pushed the home’s consumption from around 1.32kW to 2.38kW, meaning the car was now drawing about 2.22kW.

Coupled with a gradual reduction in solar capacity, it reduced the excess energy going into the home’s battery.

However, the car stopped charging as scheduled at 15:00, when the home battery was at 81%. Even with a 15-minute geyser top-up, the home battery was fully charged by 16:50.

We successfully avoided grid consumption for the day, except for a normal small 20W hourly trickle feed to keep the prepaid meter from tripping.

During the 6-hour period from 09:00 to 15:00, the EX30’s battery went from 76% to 86%, while the estimated range increased from 228km to 259km.

Based on the useable battery capacity of 64kWh, the 10% gain was equivalent to around 6.4kWh.

If we had consumed that electricity from the grid, it would have cost R20.79 on the City of Tshwane prepaid Block 2 tariff.

Even at that rate, the cost per kilometre with my current (heavy-footed) consumption of roughly 21.7kWh/100km would work out to about R0.70, much cheaper than the R1.55 cost-per-kilometre of my own petrol-powered compact SUV.