Government praising itself for fixing a problem it created

The South African government’s emphasis on its role in alleviating load-shedding is disingenuous, given that its failure to heed Eskom’s warnings led to the rotational power cuts getting implemented in the first place.

In recent weeks, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has hammered on the government’s incentives to encourage uptake of rooftop PV solar.

That came after Eskom recently confirmed the main reason for suspending load-shedding in recent weeks was a reduction in day-time demand due to a higher contribution from private solar installations.

The utility estimated that “behind the meter” solar capacity had reached an estimated 5,440MW by March 2024, helping preserve emergency generation resources for use during peak demand periods.

Before Eskom’s acknowledgement, Ramokgopa had focused on improvements in unplanned breakdowns during his “Energy Action Plan” media briefings.

However, before Eskom’s system status update, energy experts like EE Business Intelligence’s Chris Yelland pointed out that although unplanned outages had reduced, this was offset by the increase in planned maintenance.

As a result, the slight improvement in the energy availability factor (EAF) could not fully account for the longest load-shedding suspension in over two years.

Yelland explained it was the reduction in energy demand due to rooftop solar uptake and a downturn in economic activity that enabled Eskom to keep the lights on.

Home solar tax incentive played small role

It is difficult to quantify the role that the one-year solar tax incentive for households or ongoing incentive for business installations played in the surge in rooftop solar installations.

While solar uptake had accelerated since the household incentive was implemented, Eskom’s estimates showed that 2,265MW of rooftop solar was already installed by July 2022. By March 2023, that had increased to 3,243MW.

The solar tax incentive for households kicked off in April 2023 and lasted until March 2024, during which an estimated additional 2,100MW rooftop solar was installed.

However, the 25% tax rebate on solar panels bought by households was widely criticised for being insufficient in making a major difference in the power situation.

Yelland recently told MyBroadband he also believed this played a minimal role in convincing households to invest in solar.

Yelland believes it was households that could afford solar, regardless of the tax rebate, which carried out installations.

He argued that “security of supply” was the main driver in the buying decision, buoyed by severely intensified load-shedding in 2022 and 2023.

Yelland’s comments were supported by major solar installer AWPower, which told MyBroadband the severity of load-shedding played the biggest role in the buying decision for most of its customers.

“Those sitting on the fence and who previously considered going the solar route, received the final push during the first half of 2023 due to load-shedding,” said AWPower managing director Christiaan Hattingh.

Gosolr CEO and co-founder Andrew Middleton expressed a similar view.

“The incentive would have had some impact on solar adoption, but in my opinion, a minor one,” Middleton said. “Consumers are choosing to go for solar regardless of the previous tax incentive.”

Ramokgopa is heaping praise on his government for fixing load-shedding, when the power outages would never have occurred had it heeded warnings from Eskom and energy analysts in the first place.

The concerns about an incoming capacity crunch were first raised in the late 1990s.

Eskom only started building its first new power stations in democratic South Africa — Medupi and Kusile — in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

The plants were supposed to be finished by 2014 but suffered extensive delays due to corruption and design defects, which also ballooned their costs by tens of billions of rand. To date, neither are fully operational.

Had the stations been operating at their original design capacity on time, post-2008 load-shedding would have been avoided altogether.

Former President Thabo Mbeki recently denied that load-shedding was the government’s fault and said the power cuts were “deliberately engineered” from within Eskom.

Former Eskom executive Vally Padayachee agreed with Mbeki that poor management led to the first bouts of load-shedding but reiterated that the government had initially not listened to Eskom when it came to building new capacity.

Being a state-owned company, the strategic direction of Eskom, including senior managerial and board appointments, is influenced heavily by the government. Ultimately, the buck stops with the state.