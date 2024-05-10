Bad news about tax rebates on solar inverters and batteries

South Africa ended its solar panel incentives at the beginning of March 2024, despite electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying he was pushing for it to include inverters and batteries.

The government announced tax rebates for households and businesses to get money back on the solar panels they install in February 2023. The initiative kicked off on 1 March 2023 and ended a year later.

In October 2023, Ramokgopa said his department had advocated for expanding the rebates to include components with the highest capital costs — inverters and batteries.

“I’m talking about batteries, and I’m talking about inverters,” the minister said. “It shouldn’t just be restricted to PV, but it should also extend to batteries and inverters. We think that, once we do that, there’s going to be considerable uptake.”

MyBroadband asked the electricity ministry in the presidency if Ramokgopa is still pushing for tax rebates for these components and whether South Africa could see another solar power incentive in future.

However, it did not answer our questions by the time of publication.

The solar incentive for household installations received criticism from installers and the public.

In July 2023, Webber Wentzel partner Carryn Alexander and candidate attorney Sakiwe Canca described the incentive as short-sighted, unintelligible, and unable to fully grasp an efficient solar energy system’s functioning.

They highlighted several concerns, the first of which was that the incentives only covered one component of a functioning solar system—the photovoltaic panels.

Alexander and Canca said this should have been an important consideration for the National Treasury, as one of the incentive’s aims is to bring more generation capacity online.

Therefore, the failure to include inverters in the solar tax incentive was “unintelligible” and “contradictory to the initiative’s goals”.

The second issue they highlighted was that the government specified that the rebates only applied to “new and unused” solar panels, preventing taxpayers from claiming deductions for panels purchased before 1 March 2023.

“While the introduction of the solar energy tax incentive constitutes a clear indication by the government of its commitment to tackling the current energy supply crisis and the imminent climate catastrophe, the fiscal conservatism by Treasury may ultimately be its undoing,” the pair said.

Other critics suggested that the Treasury should entirely scrap VAT on solar installations rather than offer a rebate on solar PV panels.

Financial planner Paul Roelofse said one of the incentive’s major drawbacks was that participants had to wait until the end of the tax year to claim their funds back.

“The end of the tax year is February 2024, and then filing season opens up in June or July,” said Roelofse.

“Who is getting the benefit? I’m putting down my money now to help relieve Eskom’s pressure points. It suggests that someone is getting a soft loan out of this.”

MyBroadband spoke to Christiaan Hattingh, managing director at AWPower, following the government’s termination of the incentive.

Hattingh said the ending of the solar panel incentives wasn’t a train smash, as the incentive wasn’t that great and, in the end, it didn’t have much of an effect.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a train smash. When it was first released, it sounded on paper like a great deal,” he said.

He explained that many South Africans went, “Well, we have to have a system to fight load-shedding, and now, as a bonus, we can get a tax rebate on that system”.

“It was good at the time, but I think when people realised that the incentive itself isn’t really that great, it really didn’t have much of an effect,” he said.