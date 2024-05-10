No link between election and no load-shedding — Eskom chairman

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati dismissed speculation that the load-shedding reprieve is an election ploy by the government.

South Africa experienced 45 continuous days of no load-shedding — an anomaly compared to the last nineteen months.

Since September 2022, daily load-shedding has become the norm. Even a single day without load-shedding was few and far between.

With nearly two months of no load-shedding, many people speculated that the ANC government gave Eskom instructions to keep the lights on at all costs.

Polls show that the ANC is set to lose tremendous support in the 2024 general elections on 29 May, and load-shedding is one of the main reasons.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the longest load-shedding reprieve since 2022 sparked speculation that it was orchestrated by the ruling party.

Theories include that Eskom burned billions in diesel to keep the lights on and delayed maintenance until after the elections.

Nyati dismissed these theories, saying the Eskom board is not driving the agenda of any political party.

He told The Money Show that load-shedding was improved thanks to the expertise and hard work of Eskom board members.

“We are not playing any political games. That is not who we are, and we are never going to start playing those games,” he said. “Our focus is to help sort out South Africa’s challenges.”

Nyati said there is “absolutely no connection” between keeping the lights on and the 2024 general elections.

He added that 30 May, 31 May, and 1 June are around the corner, which will prove whether Eskom held back load-shedding until after the election.

“You don’t have to wait forever. We will see very soon what will happen after the elections,” Nyati said.

Nyati also dismissed former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s comments that Eskom cannot be fixed.

De Ruyter told delegates at the PSG Financial Services Annual Conference on Wednesday that Eskom’s glory days are long gone.

For 85 years, the power utility provided South Africa with reliable, affordable electricity. It was a well-run company that supplied more than half of the electricity in Africa in 1990.

Eskom even won the Power Company of the Year at the Global Energy Awards in 2001, showing just how great a power utility it used to be.

However, De Ruyter said he encountered numerous operational and financial issues when he took the helm.

When he joined Eskom, he realised it was “a patient just about in terminal decline”. Despite his best efforts, he could not fix Eskom.

De Ruyter said he failed because Eskom is not fixable in its current form. He added that the utility cannot be resurrected to its former glory.

He previously said South Africans must abandon their nostalgia for when Eskom produced cheap, always-available power. “That time is gone. I don’t think we’ll see it again,” he said.

Nyati does not support this view. “I have heard people saying that you cannot fix Eskom — there is no such thing,” he said.

“People who don’t think Eskom can be fixed should not stand in the way of those who are working to fix it.”