Cheaper solar feed-in meter launched in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has unveiled a cheaper electricity meter for residents to sell excess solar power back to the city through the “Cash for Power” programme.

The new meter costs R6,043, including VAT, making it roughly 40% cheaper than the old meter, which cost R10,508.

However, there is a significant difference between the two. The new meter is single-phase and won’t work for three-phase customers like the old one.

Customers with a three-phase power supply will still need to purchase the more expensive meter.

“The City of Cape Town is now ready to roll out the long-awaited cheaper single-phase feed-in meter to enable many more Capetonians to sell their excess solar power to us,” said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“Residents can now place their meters orders, as well as sign up for our Cash for Power programme to earn cash back for the excess power they sell to the City.”

“This, in turn, helps in our broader goal of ending load-shedding in Cape Town over time,” he added.

The municipality noted that Cape Town was the first metro to start buying excess solar power from households and businesses in the city.

“Businesses and households have already earned over R30,8m, largely in municipal bill credits, since the start of the 2022/23 financial year until 1 April 2024,” it said.

Customers who sell excess power back to the city will receive municipal bill credits. Once their bill is credited to zero, customers can apply to earn cash for power sold beyond their zero balance.

According to the metro’s data, 1,537 power sellers in the city benefit from selling their excess power, of which 910 are residential and 627 are commercial or industrial.

“Previously, sellers could only be credited against their electricity bill up to a zero balance, but Cape Town’s key policy changes now enable the total municipal bill to be credited, as well as cash payouts beyond this,” it said.

“The City will buy as much solar power as households and businesses can sell to us under the Cash for Power programme,” Hill-Lewis added.

“Not only are we adding crucial kilowatts to our grid, we are also putting money back in the pockets of Capetonians.”

Customers can apply for the new single-phase AMI meter through the Service Connection process.

The application for those who currently have a small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) application underway is automatic.