Eskom scores massive win

South Africa’s electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has announced that Eskom achieved an Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 70.78% on Monday, 13 May 2024.

The minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud the power utility’s achievement, adding that the end of load-shedding is within reach.

“Today @Eskom_SA achieves an EAF of 70.78%. This milestone was last attained in August of 2021,” said Ramokgopa.

“Congratulations to the competent, committed, and patriotic men and women at @Eskom_SA.”

The minister made similar remarks when Eskom achieved an EAF of 65.5% on 2 May 2024.

This comes after Eskom significantly improved its Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor during the first week of May.

On Sunday, 5 May 2024, the power utility announced that it had reduced unplanned outages by nearly 4,400MW.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been a consistent and significant improvement in curbing unplanned outages,” the power utility said.

“Unplanned outages are on a downward trajectory and are better compared to the same period last year.”

Its unplanned outages have reduced further since.

“The concerted efforts to address unplanned outages have resulted in a further reduction in the UCLF from 11,036MW [on 5 May] to 10,474MW week-on-week,” Eskom said in an update on Sunday, 12 May.

For reference, unplanned outages increased from 16,882MW to 18,198MW over the same period last year.

Eskom added that the improvements had come without increasing open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) usage.

Reducing unplanned outages has significantly and positively impacted Eskom’s EAF, which reached 65% on 1 May 2024 and is now 70.78% just under two weeks later.

“The EAF has been above 60% since 29 April 2024 and reached the 65% mark on 1 May 2024,” said Eskom

“The year-to-date (YTD) performance is currently at 58.99%, which is a notable improvement from the 53% EAF in the same period last year.”

At that point, load-shedding had been suspended for 39 consecutive days. It remains suspended, with South Africa on a 47-day streak of no rotational power cuts.

Eskom’s latest data revealed a sharp UCLF drop from 30.56% to 25.56% between week 17 and week 18 of 2024.

The drop was surprising, with energy analyst Chris Yelland pointing out that Eskom’s UCLF had hovered around 30% for the first 17 weeks of the year.

It had a significant impact on the power utility’s EAF, which climbed from 58.60% to 62.08% week-on-week.

Moreover, this came with an increase in planned maintenance outages (PCLF), which rose from 10.47% to 12.01%.

The improved performance of Eskom’s generation fleet aligns with Ramokgopa’s comments following the power utility’s achievement of 65.5% EAF.

“This milestone validates the viability of the Eskom fleet of generation units and signifies the most efficient path to ending load-shedding,” the minister said.

He added that Eskom’s focus now shifts to maintaining and enhancing the performance of its generation fleet.