Good news about load-shedding and a stable power supply in South Africa

EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland has said that Eskom suspending power cuts before the election is not an electioneering move by the ANC. Instead, political pressure resulted in fixing Eskom and improving its performance.

Yelland made these comments during an interview with ENCA regarding fears that power cuts will return after the elections.

As of 15 May 2024, South Africa has gone 50 days without experiencing load-shedding. This is the longest period the country has been without load-shedding for over two years.

However, Eskom’s break in rotational power cuts also happened just weeks before the general elections. It raised suspicions of political interference.

Eskom has also been spending billions on diesel to power its open-cycle gas turbines, helping close the electricity generation gap.

This has amounted to roughly R23 billion over the past year, raising questions about whether Eskom had been overspending on diesel to avoid load-shedding.

However, Yelland said conspiracy theories suggesting there was political interference at Eskom to turn it into an electioneering tool “are way off the mark”.

“A company like Eskom, with thousands and thousands of employees of all different persuasions, makes it very unlikely, if not impossible, to sustain a secret conspiracy of this nature.”

“This would be obvious to people working there and living in the neighbourhood.”

However, he does think the elections had something to do with Eskom’s recent change in behaviour and improved performance.

Because South Africa was plunged into near-permanent load-shedding, Eskom became a political issue about a year and a half ago.

“This issue demanded resolution because of the pending elections, which is good. It brought a sense of urgency to do what should always have been done,” he said.

When asked whether the electricity supplier is also maintaining its infrastructure, Yelland said that Eskom has shown improvement.

“It was something that should have been done years and years ago, but we are starting to notice its benefits.”

Eskom’s improved performance

Eskom’s latest performance data showed a dramatic reduction in unplanned breakdowns, also known as the Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF).

Yelland highlighted that Eskom’s UCLF dropped by five percentage points — from 30.56% to 25.56% — over the last week.

The decline was unexpected as unplanned breakdowns hovered around 30% for the first 17 weeks of 2024.

The big decline in unplanned breakdowns caused the week-on-week energy availability factor (EAF) to rise sharply from 58.60% to 62.08%.

EAF shows the percentage of time power stations were available for use when needed. It is a core measure of performance for any power utility.

The chart below, courtesy of Yelland and EE Business Intelligence, shows Eskom’s improved performance over the last week.

Eskom Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF)

Eskom Energy Availability Factor (EAF) – 2024 in green