Eskom power station managers using armed escorts after death threats

Eskom is making inroads in rooting out corruption at its power stations. However, criminal elements are still active there, and some managers have received death threats.

Speaking to eNCA, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops will continue to be deployed at power stations until the environment stabilises.

Referring to his visit to Kendal Power Station on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, the minister said many may have noticed that the power station manager walked around with armed protection.

“When we were at Kendal yesterday, you saw that the station manager is under heavy escort because she has received threats against her life,” he said.

“It’s important that we appreciate that as these men and women are doing their work, there are those set on undermining the effort we are doing. We are beginning to out them.”

The minister said that while most power stations have turned over a new leaf, corrupt elements are still active at some. “It would be very difficult for me to say that we have uprooted corruption,” he said.

“But what I know for a fact is that the vast majority of men and women at Eskom are focused on resolution.”

“Now that the relationships between the workers and station managers have stabilised, they are the first ones to out those who are soiling the work we’re doing,” Ramokgopa added.

The minister said those identified as participating in corrupt or criminal activities are processed through government channels with the relevant law enforcement agencies.

“I’m confident. I do get updates on where they are,” said Ramokgopa.

SANDF members are still visible at many Eskom power stations and will remain there for the foreseeable future.

“These assets still remain protected. The SANDF is still here in situ. I think it would be premature to say they must go,” the minister said. “We really need to stabilise this environment.”

Power station managers aren’t the only Eskom employees who receive death threats for interfering with corrupt activities at the power utility’s facilities.

In August 2023, it was reported that a senior executive at Eskom allegedly paid a hitman R400,000 to assassinate a middle manager who had exposed looting operations by organised crime syndicates.

Dorothy Mmushi, a middle manager in Eskom’s forensic department, had reported a chain of illicit activities to law enforcement, after which she received and recorded a phone call where an anonymous hitman said he was being paid to kill her.

“I’ve been paid R50,000 already, and I’ll get the balance after I kill you,” they told Mmushi.

The hitman claimed that a higher-ranking colleague of Mmushi’s had organised the hit.

“I need you to understand properly what I’m telling you. Your boss, who works with the people [who’ve paid me], says you’re disturbing them,” they said.

“Your boss is eating with these people. There are cases around certain tenders that you’re busy investigating, and, my sister, I was supposed to kill you a long time ago.”

He added that a total of three hitmen had been paid to take her out.

Despite claims from the South African Police Service that one of the alleged hitmen had been arrested, the Hawks said, “no arrests have been made concerning the threats made against Ms Mmushi”.