Copper cable thief gets 15 years in jail

Eskom has announced that copper cable thief Witness Sibanda has received a 15-year prison sentence.

Sibanda was arrested at Camden power station after CCTV cameras caught movement in the area at around nine at night.

When security personnel arrived, they found Sibanda in possession of copper cables after he had cut and removed them from the cable racks. He had cut off the perimeter fence to access the area.

Eskom estimates the loss to be worth roughly R100,000.

Sibanda appeared in the Ermelo Magistrates Court on 19 July 2024.

Because the copper cables are deemed essential infrastructure, Sibanda received 15 years for instigating the damage and another 15 years for theft of essential infrastructure.

He also received three months for contravening the Immigration Act.

Sibanda will serve all three sentences concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 15 years.

“Our security teams are making significant progress in curbing criminal activities through swift action and remain committed to protecting Eskom’s assets and holding offenders accountable,” said Eskom’s acting general manager of security, Botse Sikhwitshi.

“These efforts are bolstered by the strong support of law enforcement agencies, coordinated and led by the National Energy Crisis Committee’s (NECOM) Safety and Security Priority Committee, and the criminal justice system.”

Eskom urged members of the public to report unlawful activities, including illegal electricity sales and connections, fraud, and theft of coal, fuel oil, diesel, and essential and critical infrastructure materials.

These reports can be made anonymously through the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 or via WhatsApp on 081 333 3323.