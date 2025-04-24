Eskom website says most solar power systems in South Africa are illegal

Eskom’s official page for registration of solar power systems has contradicting and confusing information which suggests the vast majority of such systems are not allowed on the power utility’s network.

In recent months, Eskom has intensified its small-scale embedded generation (SSEG) registration efforts.

The power utility has called on its Direct customers with solar power systems to register to comply with its technical and safety requirements.

In addition to requiring a professional registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Ecsa) sign off on the system, Eskom demands that users install smart meters and convert to a time-of-use tariff.

The power utility provides all the details about what customers must do to comply with its registration regime, as well as the required documents, on its website.

In its documentation, Eskom makes regular use of the term “grid-tied” when referring to SSEGs that are connected to a property with a connection to the grid.

Technically speaking, however, the overwhelming majority of SSEG systems installed in households and businesses in South Africa are not grid-tied.

A grid-tied system cannot provide backup power. It can only function when a grid connection supplies electricity. Eskom even acknowledges this definition in the FAQ section of the SSEG registration page.

“A grid-tied generator is a generator that is operating in parallel to the Eskom network, i.e. it is synchronised to the Eskom network,” Eskom explains.

“A grid-tied generator needs the Eskom network to be on, in order to work.”

As many SSEG systems’ primary purpose is to provide backup power during load-shedding or other power outages, they do not fall under this definition.

Instead, they are considered hybrid solar systems — able to draw from both the grid and batteries at any time.

However, according to the FAQ, Eskom does not allow the connection of any hybrid SSEGs that can operate both parallel and non-parallel with the Eskom grid “by means of electronic controls”.

By that measure, all SSEGs connected to the grid with backup power are technically connected illegally

The answer to the first question of the FAQ section also states that Eskom is still working on installation procedures for hybrid systems.

The table below summarises the differences between off-grid, grid-tied, and hybrid systems, as per industry definitions.

Off-grid Grid-tied Hybrid Definition Independent self-generating power systems with no connection to the grid. Solar panel installations connected to the utility grid without the ability to run when grid is off. Solar panel and battery installations connected to the utility grid with to run when grid is on or off. Main purpose Providing electricity where there is no grid access. Reducing electricity bills. Providing backup power and reducing electricity bills. Grid connection None Yes, grid-following Yes, grid-forming Eskom requirement Must provide proof of disconnection from the grid if previously a customer. Required to register with Eskom. Not allowed according to Eskom FAQ but required to register like grid-tied systems according to Eskom feedback.

MyBroadband queried Eskom’s contradictory information about SSEG installations. The power utility did not respond directly to our questions but provided alternative definitions for grid-tied systems from its website.

“Any inverter — either grid-forming or grid-following — that supplies loads and can also be supplied by the local Eskom electricity network is grid-tied,” Eskom states.

“An inverter is considered grid-tied/connected/integrated irrespective of whether there is zero export into the local network.”

“These customers will need to apply to Eskom to authorise the generator connection and also require a letter of declaration together with a valid CoC (Certificate of Compliance) for the entire installation.”

Despite the clear differences in definitions, Eskom had not acknowledged that the information on its website was outdated and did not commit to updating it to avoid confusing customers.

Eskom’s engineer sign-offs could be illegal — Expert

In feedback to MyBroadband, energy expert Chris Yelland agreed that the information on Eskom’s website is either incorrect or outdated.

He also pointed out that other errors or outdated items on the website — such as the mention of a 100MW capacity threshold for licencing of systems with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

This requirement was scrapped in July 2022, which suggests that Eskom may not have updated the website in nearly three years.

Contradictory or little information has been among the major frustrations that Eskom customers and solar power installers have had with the power utility’s communication on SSEG registrations.

Eskom also makes mention of the fact that it requires an EGI Report as an interim solution for SSEG registrations while the SANS 10142-1-2 standard was being finalised.

However, Yelland has said this standard was abandoned some time after its publication and subsequent withdrawal in late 2021.

Instead, the industry has adopted the IEC 60349-7-712 standard — renamed SANS 60364-7-712 — to enable electricians to safely install SSEG systems.

Yelland believes that some of Eskom’s onerous requirements for SSEG registration could be illegal.