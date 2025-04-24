Widespread power outages in one of South Africa’s biggest cities

Residents are experiencing power outages in various regions in Centurion and Pretoria. A fire at the Waltloo substation and an emergency power supply shutdown to the Njala Line 1 have knocked out power to several areas.

According to a statement from the City of Tshwane, the Waltloo Transformer 1B caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, 24 April 2025.

“This incident led to power supply trips in the supply areas of the Rooiwal, Pyramid, Phumulani, Waltloo, and Koedoespoort Substations, which are currently experiencing power outages,” it says.

It adds that the metro’s Emergency Services Department quickly extinguished the fire. However, its cause is still unknown.

“A team of technicians, which has been dispatched to the scene, is currently conducting the assessment,” the City of Tshwane says.

Repairs will commence once the extent of the damage and the material needed to complete repairs have been assessed adequately.

The metro apologises for the inconvenience caused to residents and adds that it cannot provide an estimated restoration time yet.

Many residents in Pretoria East and other areas supplied by substations linked to the Njala Line 1 are also without power.

According to Lindela Mashigo, the City of Tshwane’s acting divisional head for strategic communication, supply to the line was cut to prevent further damage to the Waltloo transformer that caught fire.

“The City of Tshwane’s Energy and Electricity Department was compelled to conduct an emergency power supply shutdown to the 132kV Njala Line 1 to manage the risk of further damage to the substation,” said Mashigo.

“This essential work includes repairs to the line isolated, which were affected by last night’s power failure.”

The power supply shutdown was effected at 13:00 on Thursday, 24 April 2024. Mashigo said the following areas are experiencing power outages:

⁠Wapadrand (Fairie Glen, Equestria, Sheree)

Mamelodi 1, 2, and 3

⁠Mooikloof (Olympus, CSIR, Woodlands)

Waltloo 1 (Eersterust, Eastlynne, Silverton)

Willows (Wilgers)

Highlands

Villieria

⁠Lynwood

De Hoewes (Lyttleton, Centurion CBD, UNITAS, Kloofsig).

Aries (Waterkloof)

Wingate (Moreleta Park, Elardus Park, Monument Park)

The City of Tshwane expects the repairs to be completed in the evening on Thursday, 24 April, weather permitting.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience caused by this unplanned shutdown. Consumers will be kept abreast of the developments,” Mashigo added.

Update 15:20 — Some residents in affected parts of Centurion have reported that the power supply is starting to return.

However, areas like Doringkloof and the supply areas of the Rooiwal, Pyramid, Phumulani, Waltloo, and Koedoespoort substations are still without power.

Update 16:33 — Ward 78 counsellor Alderman Peter Sutton has confirmed that power has been restored in Doringkloof.

X user Linda van Staden (@VstadLin) shared video footage of the Waltloo substation fire. It is shown below.