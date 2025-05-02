Warnings about new solar and wind power tariff plan in South Africa

South Africa’s two largest renewable energy associations have raised concerns over a proposed review of import tariffs on solar, wind, and battery components and materials.

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) recently gazetted a notice of its plans to review 82 tariff codes for inputs and materials used in the renewable energy value chain.

This includes tariffs on a wide range of products, from solar panels and generators for wind turbines to lithium-ion batteries and supporting parts used in renewable energy installations, including screws.

A tariff overhaul could have significant implications for the renewables sector and electricity consumers.

South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) CEO Rethabile Melamu said the association was gathering feedback from its members for its submission, but it already has several concerns with the review.

Firstly, Sapvia believes the four-week timeframe provided for submissions was too short to allow for comprehensive submissions.

Secondly, Sapvia contends the rationale behind the review did not clearly align with existing government strategies — including the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan and Integrated Resource Plan.

In addition, Sapvia contends the review’s specified purpose of establishing tariffs to support the creation of manufacturing-related jobs may be misguided.

Sapvia argued that most employment opportunities in the sector existed in the deployment and installation phases of renewable projects.

It provided the example of a photovoltaic module assembly plant with a capacity of 500MW, which would typically employ around 60 to 100 people as processes were largely automated.

“In contrast, the manufacturing of mounting structures can create ten times more jobs, with hundreds employed in the deployment of the technology,” Sapvia said.

Sapvia also warned that discontinuing the solar photovoltaic module rebate would harm the sector.

“Our view is that the current local manufacturing capacity is less than 15% of domestic demand and likely to decrease based on project pipelines,” said Sapvia.

“Scaling to 50% or more will take several years and hinges on a stable electricity supply. In light of our recent electricity challenges, investors may be cautious.”

It added that ITAC’s limited administrative capacity has already constrained the existing rebate system.

Wind power association also worried

The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) said it supports the government’s long-term vision to deepen localisation and expand South African industrialisation capabilities where possible.

However, the association believes it is essential to jointly determine the best options while avoiding negative impacts as the local and global energy markets evolve.

“We are currently engaging with our members to fully understand and unpack the implications of this proposed tariff review,” said Sawea CEO Niveshen Govender.

“In continuing our efforts to advance wind energy in South Africa, we believe that it is necessary to initiate a deeper investigation into the impacts of potential tariffs on the local industry.”

Sawea also believes that the changes could impact the deployment of wind energy in the country’s energy security plan and the levelised energy cost from wind energy.

It urged the government to engage extensively with the industry to ensure that adverse effects are avoided and the right mechanisms are used to support the South African localisation agenda.

Sawea believes it is in the Renewable Energy Masterplan’s best interest to localise at a pace and scale that the country could afford.

“It is important to first ensure consistent and continuous demand for wind energy so that local manufacturing concerns are supported and sustained in the long term,” Govender said.

Sawea welcomed the government’s differentiated approach in considering duty adjustments where local manufacturing was viable and exemptions where it was not.

However, it also warned against prematurely removing existing import rebates or blanketing local mandates that don’t reflect the realities of the country’s wind sector.

Govender called for a flexible, incentive-driven framework to enable sustainable localisation, aligned with clear procurement pipelines and supported by industrial enablers.

The latter includes port reform, logistics coordination, and finance risk-sharing.