Good news about load-shedding

Eskom hosted its State of the System and Winter Outlook media briefing on Monday, 5 May 2025. It revealed that it anticipates no load-shedding during winter if unplanned losses remain below 13,000MW.

In his presentation, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said their likely risk scenario indicates no load-shedding at their base unplanned loss assumption. Their worst-case scenario could see 21 days of up to stage 2 load-shedding.

Marokane noted that unplanned outage scenarios have been revised and currently range between 13,000MW and 15,000MW.

Eskom said its winter 2025 unplanned breakdown assumptions have been revised downwards by 1,000MW–2,000MW against the winter 2024 assumptions.

“This is due to improved plant reliability. This results in maximum stage 2 load-shedding expected,” it said.

It noted that the brief stage 2 load-shedding implemented in April 2025 was due to two units that failed to return as committed, exacerbated by Medupi’s unit 5 generator tripping.

In the scenario that breakdowns remain below 13,000MW, Eskom anticipates spending a further R700 million on diesel to run its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) until 31 August 2025.

If unplanned losses reach 14,000MW, Eskom anticipates one day of stage 1 load-shedding. Under that scenario, its OCGT diesel budget will increase to R2.1 billion.

Should unplanned losses reach 15,000MW, Eskom anticipates that 21 days of up to stage 2 load-shedding will be required, and it will have to increase its diesel spend to R4.8 billion.

It should be noted that Eskom’s winter outlook is for the period from 1 April to 31 August 2025. However, its presentation was only held on 5 May.

The table below summarises Eskom’s winter outlook for 2025 based on its various unplanned capacity loss factor (UCLF) scenarios.

Scenario: Base Case: 13,000MW UCLF Base Case + 1,000MW: 14,000MW UCLF Base Case + 2,000MW: 15,000MW UCLF Month Peak residual forecast (demand) Load-shedding days Max Stage Load-shedding days Max Stage Load-shedding days Max Stage April* 27,739MW 0 – 1 2 8 2 May 29,259MW 0 – 0 – 5 1 June 30,777MW 0 – 0 – 0 – July 30,872MW 0 – 0 – 5 1 August 29,599mW 0 – 0 – 3 1 *Eskom’s winter outlook is for the period from 1 April to 31 August 2025. However, its presentation was only held on 5 May 2025.

Encouraging signs

Energy expert Chris Yelland said Eskom is well-prepared to avoid load-shedding or minimise rotational power cuts over the coming winter.

He noted that, while Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) has remained low at around 57%, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Yelland said the low EAF is partly due to Eskom ramping up planned maintenance to its highest levels since 2022.

“Planned maintenance outages have risen very significantly for the last six weeks to the highest levels in three years at this time of year,” he said.

Yelland also noted that unplanned breakdowns have also reduced, meaning Eskom is less exposed to sudden changes in generation capacity.

“Unplanned outages — such as generator breakdowns and partial load losses — have also dropped to 26% over the last three weeks,” he said.

Yelland explained that the heightened performance and several large power stations set to “hopefully” return to service shortly put Eskom in a good spot for winter.

In its winter outlook presentation, Eskom said it expects Medupi Unit 4 to return to service in May 2025, adding roughly 800MW to the grid.

Another large unit, Kusile Unit 1, which also contributes roughly 800MW, is expected to return to service at the end of June 2025.

Koeberg Unit 9, contributing roughly 900MW to the grid is expected to return at the end of September 2025, and Kusile Unit 6 is expected to reach full commercial operation in October 2025.