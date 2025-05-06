Plan to make solar panels and batteries more expensive in South Africa

The South African government wants to increase the price of renewable energy products imported into the country to promote local manufacturing.

Industry players have raised concerns over possible consequences, including the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) and the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea).

In mid-April 2025, the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC) published a notice in the government gazette, reviewing the tariff structure for various products used in the renewable energy value chain.

This includes the solar photovoltaic, wind energy, and battery energy storage value chains. The notice also details proposed increased ordinary customs duties on products used in these industries.

“When carefully balanced, an improved tariff structure will increase demand for, as well as the supply competitiveness of locally manufactured products and components,” the ITAC says.

“This will further enable export market opportunities, and will enhance the competitiveness of the local renewable value chain.”

The document lists the current applicable duty rate and the bound rate of duty for each component or material.

The bound rate refers to the maximum customs duty a World Trade Organisation (WTO) member country can implement for a specific product.

The ITAC’s review will consider increasing the applicable duty rate within these limits.

For example, no customs duty is currently added to imports of copper wire. However, the bound rate is 10%, meaning the review could consider increasing this to anything from 1% to 10%.

Another example, relating to the battery energy storage value chain, is the tariffs applied to electrical accumulators, including lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion materials.

Lead-acid cells with dimensions not exceeding 185mm (length) x 125mm (width) x 195mm (height), have a current applicable rate of 5%, while the maximum tariff allowed would be 30%.

Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, and other accumulators currently have no applicable tariff rate. Each of these tariffs could be increased to a maximum of 15%.

Two major renewable energy associations raise concerns

In a statement responding to the ITAC’s review, Sapvia CEO Rethabile Melamu said the association would prepare its submission but highlighted several concerns about the review.

Sapvia believes the four-week timeframe, ending 17 May 2025, is too short to allow for comprehensive submissions.

It also believes that the rationale behind the review doesn’t align with existing government strategies, such as the Renewable Energy Masterplan and Integrated Resource Plan.

Sapvia contends that the review’s purpose of supporting the creation of manufacturing-related jobs could be misguided.

It argued that most employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector exist in the deployment and installation phases of renewable energy projects.

Using the example of a photovoltaic module assembly plant with a capacity of 500MW, it said such a plant would generally employ 60 to 100 people, as many processes are largely automated.

“In contrast, the manufacturing of mounting structures can create ten times more jobs, with hundreds employed in the deployment of the technology,” Sapvia said.

Sapvia also warned that discontinuing the solar photovoltaic module rebate would harm the sector.

Sawea said it supports the government’s long-term vision to bolster localisation and expand South African manufacturing capabilities. However, it believes more extensive consultation is required.

“We are currently engaging with our members to fully understand and unpack the implications of this proposed tariff review,” said Sawea CEO Niveshen Govender.

“In continuing our efforts to advance wind energy in South Africa, we believe that it is necessary to initiate a deeper investigation into the impacts of potential tariffs on the local industry.”

The tables below summarise the current applicable and bound rates for various solar PV and battery energy storage value chain products as listed in the ITAC’s government gazette notice.

Solar PV value chain

Description Applicable rate of duty Bound rate Silicon Containing by mass 99,99 per cent or more of silicon Free 10% Phosphorus Free 10% Arsenic Free 10% Selenium Free 10% Copper wire Of refined copper Of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds 6 mm Free 15% Other Free 15% Aluminium bars, rods and profiles Of aluminium, not alloyed Bars and rods, of a maximum cross-sectional dimension not exceeding 160 mm 5% 15% Profiles of a maximum cross-sectional dimension not exceeding 370 mm 5% 15% Other Free 15% Of aluminium alloys Hollow profiles Other Free 15% Machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in this chapter Presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board of wood or other ligneous materials, and other machinery for treating wood or cork Free 10% Rope or cable-making machines Free 10% Screws, bolts, nuts, coach screws, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers (including spring washers) and similar articles, of iron or steel Threaded articles Other wood screws Free 15% Self-tapping screws Free 30% Other screws and bolts, whether or not with their nuts or washers Bolts (including bolt ends, screw studs and screw studding) identifiable for use on aircraft Free 30% Other screws and bolts, fully threaded with hexagon heads, of stainless steel 10% 30% Nuts Of stainless steel Free 30% Hexagon dome nuts, hexagon nuts with non-metallic inserts, hexagon collared nuts and hexagon self-locking nuts Hexagon nuts with nylon inserts 10% 30% Hexagon nuts with other non-metallic inserts 10% 30% Other 10% 30% Other 15% 30% Non-threaded articles Spring washers and other lock washers Spring washers, split or double-coiled 10% 30% Other Free 30% Other washers Free 30% Aluminium structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures (for example, bridges and bridge-sections, towers, lattice masts, roofs roofing frameworks, doors and windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, balustrades, pillars and columns); aluminium plates, rods, profiles, tubes and the like, prepared for use in structures Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors 10% 15% Other 10% 15% Machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in this Chapter (Tracker units) Other Free 10% Electrical motors and generators (excluding generating sets) Other DC motors; DC generators, (excluding photovoltaic generators) Of an output not exceeding 750W Free 30% Lamp-holders, plugs and sockets: Lamp-holders: Other, for fluorescent lamps 10% 30% Other, for a voltage of less than 500 V 10% 30% Other 5% 30% Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with two or more apparatus of heading 85.35 or 85.36, for electric control or the distribution of electricity, including those incorporating instruments or apparatus of Chapter 90, and numerical control apparatus For a voltage not exceeding 1,000V Equipped with apparatus of subheading 8536.20.15/8536.50.50 15% 30% Other 5% 30% Semi-conductor devices (for example, diodes, transistors, semiconductor-based transducers); photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells whether or not assembled in modules or made up into panels; LEDs, whether or not assembled with other LEDs; mounted piezo-electric crystals Diodes (excluding photosensitive or light-emitting diodes (LED)) Free 10% Photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells whether or not assembled into modules or made up into panels; light-emitting diodes (LED) Light-emitting diodes (LED) Free 10% Photovoltaic cells not assembled in modules or made up onto panels Free 10% Other Free 10%

Battery energy storage value chain