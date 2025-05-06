Plan to make solar panels and batteries more expensive in South Africa
The South African government wants to increase the price of renewable energy products imported into the country to promote local manufacturing.
Industry players have raised concerns over possible consequences, including the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) and the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea).
In mid-April 2025, the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC) published a notice in the government gazette, reviewing the tariff structure for various products used in the renewable energy value chain.
This includes the solar photovoltaic, wind energy, and battery energy storage value chains. The notice also details proposed increased ordinary customs duties on products used in these industries.
“When carefully balanced, an improved tariff structure will increase demand for, as well as the supply competitiveness of locally manufactured products and components,” the ITAC says.
“This will further enable export market opportunities, and will enhance the competitiveness of the local renewable value chain.”
The document lists the current applicable duty rate and the bound rate of duty for each component or material.
The bound rate refers to the maximum customs duty a World Trade Organisation (WTO) member country can implement for a specific product.
The ITAC’s review will consider increasing the applicable duty rate within these limits.
For example, no customs duty is currently added to imports of copper wire. However, the bound rate is 10%, meaning the review could consider increasing this to anything from 1% to 10%.
Another example, relating to the battery energy storage value chain, is the tariffs applied to electrical accumulators, including lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion materials.
Lead-acid cells with dimensions not exceeding 185mm (length) x 125mm (width) x 195mm (height), have a current applicable rate of 5%, while the maximum tariff allowed would be 30%.
Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, and other accumulators currently have no applicable tariff rate. Each of these tariffs could be increased to a maximum of 15%.
Two major renewable energy associations raise concerns
In a statement responding to the ITAC’s review, Sapvia CEO Rethabile Melamu said the association would prepare its submission but highlighted several concerns about the review.
Sapvia believes the four-week timeframe, ending 17 May 2025, is too short to allow for comprehensive submissions.
It also believes that the rationale behind the review doesn’t align with existing government strategies, such as the Renewable Energy Masterplan and Integrated Resource Plan.
Sapvia contends that the review’s purpose of supporting the creation of manufacturing-related jobs could be misguided.
It argued that most employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector exist in the deployment and installation phases of renewable energy projects.
Using the example of a photovoltaic module assembly plant with a capacity of 500MW, it said such a plant would generally employ 60 to 100 people, as many processes are largely automated.
“In contrast, the manufacturing of mounting structures can create ten times more jobs, with hundreds employed in the deployment of the technology,” Sapvia said.
Sapvia also warned that discontinuing the solar photovoltaic module rebate would harm the sector.
Sawea said it supports the government’s long-term vision to bolster localisation and expand South African manufacturing capabilities. However, it believes more extensive consultation is required.
“We are currently engaging with our members to fully understand and unpack the implications of this proposed tariff review,” said Sawea CEO Niveshen Govender.
“In continuing our efforts to advance wind energy in South Africa, we believe that it is necessary to initiate a deeper investigation into the impacts of potential tariffs on the local industry.”
The tables below summarise the current applicable and bound rates for various solar PV and battery energy storage value chain products as listed in the ITAC’s government gazette notice.
Solar PV value chain
|Description
|Applicable rate of duty
|Bound rate
|Silicon
|Containing by mass 99,99 per cent or more of silicon
|Free
|10%
|Phosphorus
|Free
|10%
|Arsenic
|Free
|10%
|Selenium
|Free
|10%
|Copper wire
|Of refined copper
|Of which the maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeds 6 mm
|Free
|15%
|Other
|Free
|15%
|Aluminium bars, rods and profiles
|Of aluminium, not alloyed
|Bars and rods, of a maximum cross-sectional dimension not exceeding 160 mm
|5%
|15%
|Profiles of a maximum cross-sectional dimension not exceeding 370 mm
|5%
|15%
|Other
|Free
|15%
|Of aluminium alloys
|Hollow profiles
|Other
|Free
|15%
|Machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in this chapter
|Presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board of wood or other ligneous materials, and other machinery for treating wood or cork
|Free
|10%
|Rope or cable-making machines
|Free
|10%
|Screws, bolts, nuts, coach screws, screw hooks, rivets, cotters, cotter-pins, washers (including spring washers) and similar articles, of iron or steel
|Threaded articles
|Other wood screws
|Free
|15%
|Self-tapping screws
|Free
|30%
|Other screws and bolts, whether or not with their nuts or washers
|Bolts (including bolt ends, screw studs and screw studding) identifiable for use on aircraft
|Free
|30%
|Other screws and bolts, fully threaded with hexagon heads, of stainless steel
|10%
|30%
|Nuts
|Of stainless steel
|Free
|30%
|Hexagon dome nuts, hexagon nuts with non-metallic inserts, hexagon collared nuts and hexagon self-locking nuts
|Hexagon nuts with nylon inserts
|10%
|30%
|Hexagon nuts with other non-metallic inserts
|10%
|30%
|Other
|10%
|30%
|Other
|15%
|30%
|Non-threaded articles
|Spring washers and other lock washers
|Spring washers, split or double-coiled
|10%
|30%
|Other
|Free
|30%
|Other washers
|Free
|30%
|Aluminium structures (excluding prefabricated buildings of heading 94.06) and parts of structures (for example, bridges and bridge-sections, towers, lattice masts, roofs roofing frameworks, doors and windows and their frames and thresholds for doors, balustrades, pillars and columns); aluminium plates, rods, profiles, tubes and the like, prepared for use in structures
|Doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors
|10%
|15%
|Other
|10%
|15%
|Machines and mechanical appliances having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in this Chapter (Tracker units)
|Other
|Free
|10%
|Electrical motors and generators (excluding generating sets)
|Other DC motors; DC generators, (excluding photovoltaic generators)
|Of an output not exceeding 750W
|Free
|30%
|Lamp-holders, plugs and sockets:
|Lamp-holders:
|Other, for fluorescent lamps
|10%
|30%
|Other, for a voltage of less than 500 V
|10%
|30%
|Other
|5%
|30%
|Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with two or more apparatus of heading 85.35 or 85.36, for electric control or the distribution of electricity, including those incorporating instruments or apparatus of Chapter 90, and numerical control apparatus
|For a voltage not exceeding 1,000V
|Equipped with apparatus of subheading 8536.20.15/8536.50.50
|15%
|30%
|Other
|5%
|30%
|Semi-conductor devices (for example, diodes, transistors, semiconductor-based transducers); photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells whether or not assembled in modules or made up into panels; LEDs, whether or not assembled with other LEDs; mounted piezo-electric crystals
|Diodes (excluding photosensitive or light-emitting diodes (LED))
|Free
|10%
|Photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells whether or not assembled into modules or made up into panels; light-emitting diodes (LED)
|Light-emitting diodes (LED)
|Free
|10%
|Photovoltaic cells not assembled in modules or made up onto panels
|Free
|10%
|Other
|Free
|10%
Battery energy storage value chain
|Description
|Applicable rate of duty
|Bound rate
|Artificial graphite; colloidal or semi-colloidal graphite; preparations based on graphite or other carbon in the form of pastes, blocks, plates or other semi-manufactures:
|Artificial graphite
|Unmachined electrodes
|Free
|10%
|Other
|Free
|10%
|Colloidal or semi-colloidal graphite
|Free
|10%
|Carbonaceous pastes for electrodes and similar pastes for furnace Linings
|Free
|10%
|Other
|Free
|10%
|Unwrought nickel
|Nickel, not alloyed
|Free
|5%
|Nickel alloys
|Free
|5%
|Unwrought lead
|Refined lead
|Free
|5%
|Containing by mass antimony as the principal other element
|Free
|5%
|Other
|Free
|5%
|Electric accumulators, including separators therefor, whether or not rectangular (including square)
|Lead-acid, of a kind used for starting piston engines
|With dimensions not exceeding 185 mm (length) x 125 mm (width) x 195 mm (height)
|Used
|5%
|30%
|Other
|5%
|30%
|Other lead-acid accumulators
|Free
|15%
|Nickel-cadmium
|Free
|15%
|Nickel-metal hydride
|Free
|15%
|Lithium-ion
|Free
|15%
|Other accumulators
|Free
|15%
|Parts
|Free
|15%
|Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts; other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides
|Vanadium oxides and hydroxides
|Free
|10%
|Other plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, of plastics, non-cellular and not reinforced, laminated, supported or similarly combined with other materials
|Of polymers of ethylene
|Printed
|10%
|20%
|Other
|10%
|20%
|Unrefined copper; copper anodes for electrolytic refining
|Free
|5%
|Air conditioning machines, comprising a motor-driven fan and elements for changing the temperature and humidity, including those machines in which the humidity cannot be separately regulated
|Parts
|Other
|Free
|15%
|Electric accumulators, including separators therefore, whether or not rectangular (including square)
|Lead-acid, of a kind used for starting piston engines
|With dimensions not exceeding 185 mm (length) x 125 mm (width) x 195 mm (height)
|Used
|5%
|30%
|Other
|5%
|30%
|Other
|Other lead-acid accumulators
|Free
|15%
|Lithium-ion
|Free
|15%
|Other accumulators
|Free
|15%